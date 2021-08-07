Fin & Feather Club to hold two-day hunters safety classes
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a two-day hunters safety class for students who have not taken the course online Aug. 28-29.
Due to DNR regulations, the class is limited to 40 students. The club will take 10 students who have been accepted who have successfully passed the online hunters safety for the field day, which is on Aug. 29.
You must sign up in order to take the class on Aug. 14 at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington to pick up the book from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the lack of Hunter Safety Instructors, this will be a first come sign up for 40 for the two-day class and 10 on-line students for the field day. Contact Nita at (231) 690-0874 or Frank at 510-5558 for more information.
Public comment on forest road maps ends Aug. 31
Ready to ride where there’s plenty of woods and no pavement to be seen? State forest roads are your gateway to outdoor adventure.
To make sure people know which forest roads are open or closed to public use, the Department of Natural Resources annually updates its online maps on April 1 as part of its review process. This annual update helps ensure that the DNR’s forest road inventory is accurate and meets requirements outlined in Public Act 288 of 2016.
Comments on forest road maps may be submitted at any time. Feedback received by Aug. 31 will be considered when developing the 2022 maps. Public input helps the DNR decide which roads should be open or closed to off-road and conventional vehicles.
Updates may include decisions to open or close a road to ORV or conventional vehicle traffic, or to update a road’s status. These decisions are typically made to protect damaged natural resources, ensure public safety due to road conditions or fix data errors.
About 12,400 miles of forest roads currently are open to the public. View the status of forest roads and submit comments on an interactive map at www.michigan.gov/forestroads, or email comments to dnr-roadinventoryproject@michigan.gov.
Apply for reserved waterfowl hunts Aug. 1-28
Apply for reserved waterfowl hunts through Aug. 28.
For more information and to apply, visit www.michigan.gov/waterfowl or check out the 2021 Waterfowl Digest.