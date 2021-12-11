Check trees for hemlock woolly adelgid
Hemlock woolly adelgids, tiny invasive insects that suck nutrients from hemlock trees, have been found in Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Mason counties.
State agency staff, university researchers and regional cooperative invasive species management areas have been working to identify and contain infestations that span across public and private lands.
These insects are considered invasive because they are not native to the state and can cause significant harm to Michigan’s hemlock resource, estimated at 170 million trees. If untreated, hemlock woolly adelgids can kill hemlock trees in four to 10 years. Trees can be protected with proper insecticide treatments.
If you have eastern hemlock trees on your property, or are just spending time outdoors this winter, we encourage you to take time to inspect these trees for signs of hemlock woolly adelgid.
Winter is the optimum time to look for evidence of an infestation because cooler temperatures trigger feeding activity, and as hemlock woolly adelgids feed, they secrete a white, waxy material that creates ovisacs. These small, round, white masses make it possible to identify infested trees.
Look on the undersides of branches for evidence of round, white ovisacs near the base of the needles. Up close, ovisacs look like balls of spun cotton and may appear alone or in clusters. The short video “Hemlock woolly adelgid: Invasive species in Michigan” provides helpful identification tips.
Report infested hemlock trees through the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, available online at MISIN.MSU.edu or as a downloadable smartphone app. The MISIN smartphone app will take a GPS location point if a report is made at the site; it also will allow you to upload photos with a report.
Reports also can be made by email to MDA-Info@Michigan.gov or by phone to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Customer Service Center at 800-292-3939.
For more information on identification, reporting or treatment, visit the Michigan Invasive Species Program’s hemlock woolly adelgid page at www.michigan.gov/HWA.
Dreaded didymo – or ‘rock snot’ – found in Upper Manistee River
The Michigan departments of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and Natural Resources confirmed a report of didymo, a nuisance freshwater alga, in a stretch of the Upper Manistee River in Kalkaska County. Also known as rock snot despite its coarse, woolly texture, didymo can grow into thick mats that cover the river bottom.
The Manistee River finding marks the first detection of didymo blooms in the Lower Peninsula. In 2015, extensive mats of didymo were found on the Michigan side of the St. Marys River near Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula.
The Manistee River detection suggests didymo’s distribution in Michigan waters may be more widespread than previously expected. LSSU’s ongoing efforts will help guide didymo research and management needs statewide.
Currently, there are no effective methods to eradicate didymo once it is established in a river or stream. To prevent spreading didymo and other aquatic invasive species to new locations, it is critical for recreational users to thoroughly clean, drain and dry waders, equipment and boats upon leaving a waterway.
Clean by removing mud and debris from all surfaces.
Drain water from all bilges, wells and tanks.
Dry equipment for at least five days or disinfect with hot water or a dilute bleach solution.
“Over the next few months, we’ll work with partners to assure aquatic invasive species signs are posted at access sites and to spread the Clean, Drain, Dry message to the fishing community,” said Keiper. “We want to encourage local fly shops, fishing guides and conservation groups to help out by stressing the importance of decontaminating gear and equipment to protect these waters from didymo and other aquatic invasive species.”
If you observe didymo in the water, either as small, cotton ball-sized patches or thick blankets with rope-like strings that flow in currents, take photos, note the location and report it by using the Midwest Invasive Species Information Network, available online at MISIN.MSU.edu or as a downloadable smartphone app. The MISIN smartphone app will take a GPS location point if a report is made at the site; it also will allow you to upload photos with a report.
Find more information on didymo and how to identify it at Michigan.gov/Invasives.