Prune oak trees in winter to avoid oak wilt
Leaves are down, temperatures are cooler, and that means it’s prime time for pruning oak trees, which can be infected by the oak wilt fungus if they’re pruned during the high-risk period April 15-July 15.
Beetles that can carry the disease from tree to tree are not very active now, and the trees are not vulnerable to infection. The beetles are attracted to fresh bark damage or wounds where tree limbs have been removed.
Firewood can harbor the fungus, too. If you suspect your firewood is infected, burn it, chip it or debark it before April. Once the wood has been dried over a year and/or all bark loosens, it can no longer spread oak wilt.
Oak wilt, identified in the 1940s, is widespread across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and along the state line with Wisconsin in the Upper Peninsula. Red oaks are most susceptible and can die within weeks of infection. These trees have leaves with pointed tips and include black oak, northern red oak and northern pin oak. Trees in the white oak group have rounded leaf edges and are less susceptible. Affected trees will suddenly wilt from the top down, rapidly dropping leaves, which can be green, brown or a combination of both colors.
If you suspect oak wilt:
• Report infections at www.michigan.gov/foresthealth.
• Contact a DNR specialist at DNR-FRD-Forest-Health@Michigan.gov or 906-203-9466.
• Verify an oak wilt infection with Michigan State University’s Diagnostic Clinic. Go to PestID.MSU.edu or call 517-355-4536.
• Visit www.michiganoakwilt.org for a listing of oak wilt-qualified experts.
Learn more about invasive species and diseases at www.michigan.gov/invasives.
Small game hunting open in state
Enjoy small game hunting with just a base license. Small game species currently open to hunting:
• Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare through March 31.
• Ruffed grouse through Jan. 1.
• Squirrel hunting (both fox and gray) through March 31.
• Pheasant, in portions of Zone 3, through Jan. 1.
Visit www.michigan.gov/hunting for small game hunting information and see the 2020 Hunting Digest for regulations and bag limits.
Duck hunting open this weekend in Middle Zone
Duck hunting continues in the Middle and South zones, according to the Department of Natural Resources. The daily bag limits and species restrictions are the same as those allowed earlier in the hunting season. Hunters in the Middle Zone may harvest one scaup Dec. 12-13 as part of the bag limit, and South Zone hunters may harvest two scaup Dec. 26-27. See the table on page 7 in the 2020 Michigan Waterfowl Hunting Digest for more details.
The 2020 Waterfowl Digest is available at www.michigan.gov/waterfowl and www.michigan.gov/dnrdigests.