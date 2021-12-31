Winter recreation safety tips for outdoor
adventurers
As many people start venturing outside for the holiday break, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to consider seasonal safety tips before enjoying their favorite winter activities.
Regardless of your favorite winter activity, prepare before you leave the house by checking, dressing and packing for the weather. That means:
• Wear light layers that can easily be added or removed – it is possible to overheat even during the winter.
• Carry the appropriate equipment for your activity, such as a flashlight, rope, ice picks or ice claws.
• Have spare equipment available in case something breaks.
• Stay hydrated and fueled – bring water and snacks.
• Bring a buddy.
• Inform others about where you will be and how long you plan to be gone and schedule check-in times.
• Carry a two-way communication device that receives service in remote areas.
• Be aware of your health – if you’re not feeling well, don’t go out.
In Michigan, all snowmobile operators between ages 12 and 16 are required to obtain a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety certificate to operate without a legal guardian or to cross a highway or street. Earn your snowmobile safety certificate or purchase a trail permit online at www.michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
The DNR’s Ride Right snowmobile safety campaign emphasizes the importance of riding sober, at a safe speed and on the right side of the trail. Speed is the main factor in fatal and serious injury snowmobile accidents. There were 12 fatal accidents during the 2020-21 snowmobile season.
If you plan to plan to be around ice, always use extreme caution, as there is no reliable way to test ice thickness.
For more ice safety tips, including what to do if you fall through the ice, go to www.michigan.gov/icesafety.
Winter fur harvesting opportunities abound
Winter fur harvesting opportunities are abundant. Find season dates, bag limits and regulations for fur harvesting in the 2021 Fur Harvester Digest at www.michigan.gov/trapping.
Hunting seasons
Bobcat hunting: Bag limit: two per resident fur harvester. Second kill tag is valid on private land in Unit A only. Units A, B and C: Jan. 1 — March 1, 2022; Unit D: Jan. 1 — Feb. 1, 2022; Units E and F: Jan. 1-11, 2022.
Coyote hunting: year-round, statewide.
Fox (gray and red) hunting: Oct. 15 — March 1, 2022, statewide.
Raccoon hunting: Oct. 1 — Jan. 31, 2022, statewide.
Trapping seasons
Badger trapping: Bag limit: one per resident fur harvester. Zone 3: Nov. 1 — March 1, 2022.
Beaver trapping (Michigan residents): Unit A: Oct. 25 — April 30, 2022; Unit B: Nov. 1 — April 29, 2022; Unit C: Nov. 10 — April 29, 2022.
Beaver trapping (nonresidents): Unit A: Nov. 15 — April 30, 2022; Unit B: Nov. 24 — April 29, 2022; Unit C: Dec. 15 — April 29, 2022.
Bobcat trapping:
Bag limit: two per resident fur harvester. Second kill tag is valid on private land in Unit A only.
Units A and B: Dec. 1 — Feb. 1, 2022.
Units C, D, E and F: Dec. 10-20.
Coyote and fox (gray and red) trapping:
Statewide: Oct. 15 — March 1, 2022.
Fisher and marten trapping:
Bag limit: combined bag limit of two per resident fur harvester, of which only one may be a fisher.
Zone 1, excluding Drummond Island: Dec. 3-12.
Muskrat and mink trapping:
Zone 1: Oct. 25 — March 1, 2022.
Zone 2: Nov. 1 — March 1, 2022.
Zone 3: Nov. 10 — March 1, 2022.
Otter trapping:
Bag limit: four per resident fur harvester; only three may be taken from Unit B and only two from Unit C.
Unit A: Oct. 25 — March 31, 2022.
Unit B: Nov. 1 — March 31, 2022.
Unit C: Nov. 10 — March 31, 2022.
Raccoon trapping:
Statewide: Oct. 15 — March 31, 2022.
Registration reminders
If you harvest bobcat, fisher, marten or otter, you must bring the animal’s pelt and skull to a Michigan Department of Natural Resources registration station for registration and an official DNR seal. Animals should be skinned prior to registration. The skull will be retained and will not be returned.