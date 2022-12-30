Keep, swap or sell? Public feedback on land review in 11 counties due Feb. 8

Recommendations on whether to keep, exchange or sell state-managed land in 11 counties are nearing Michigan Department of Natural Resources director approval, but there’s still plenty of time to review and share feedback.

The counties in this stage of the DNR’s ongoing state land review process include Alger, Allegan, Barry, Bay, Gladwin, Lake, Midland, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Schoolcraft and Wexford.

The updated, interactive web map reflects the latest staff recommendations since the initial public comment period closed, making it easy for people to see what has changed. The state land review was implemented as part of the 2013 Managed Public Land Strategy; during review, staff evaluates DNR-managed lands that are 200 acres or less in size or that, due to an irregular boundary, may be difficult to manage.

Comments left on the interactive web map or emailed to DNR-StateLandReview@Michigan.gov by Feb. 8 will be compiled and provided to the DNR director. A final decision on recommendations is expected at the Feb. 9 meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

For the latest on the state land review process, visit www.michigan.gov/publiclands or contact Scott Whitcomb at 231-373-3007.

Let it snow(birds)! Guide to Michigan’s winter finches

As winter begins across Michigan, bird-watchers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of winter finches, which are moving in large numbers outside their typical range.

The latest winter finch forecast from the Finch Research Network predicted purple finches, common and hoary redpolls, pine siskins and evening grosbeaks would be on the move this year. Michigan might also see pine grosbeaks, red crossbills and white-winged crossbills.

These birds depend on the cone and berry crops of the boreal (Earth’s northernmost) forest for food each winter. When there is not enough food, they will migrate outside of their usual wintering grounds. This unusual migratory movement is called an irruption, which will bring northern finches south into lower Ontario, the Great Lakes and beyond.

Purple finch

A small finch, its males have a raspberry-red head, breast and back. Females have thickly streaked undersides, with a whitish eyebrow and dark line down the side of the throat.

Find them in wooded and semi-open areas, including forests, suburbs, swamps and overgrown fields.

Pine siskin

This bird behaves like a goldfinch but is brown and streaked like a sparrow. It has a sharp, pointed bill and subtle yellow edges on its wing and tail feathers.

Find them in semi-open areas, woodland edges and weedy fields.

Evening grosbeak

Colorful, chunky and large-billed, males are yellow and black with a bold white patch in the wing. Females are mostly gray with a yellow wash on the neck and white and black wings.

Find them in noisy flocks at bird feeders and in box elders, maples, woodlands and fruiting shrubs.