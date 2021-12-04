Big Buck Showcase, deer
Legends Taxidermy in Victory Township is hosting its Big Buck Showcase and Deer Aging Night to benefit the Childhood Cancer Campaign at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 10.
Tickets for the showcase are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are $10 each. To purchase a ticket, stop by Legends Taxidermy, 5089 U.S. 31 or call 757-9589.
DNR allows for reporting deer harvest online
This fall, you can report your 2021 deer harvest online. All data collected helps the Department of Natural Resources manage the deer population in Michigan.
Reporting your deer is optional, but highly encouraged.
When you report your harvest, you’ll be asked to give your license number; date of birth; deer season (archery, firearm, etc.); date of harvest; the county, deer management unit and location where you harvested the deer; whether you harvested an antlered or antlerless deer and the number of antler points. The location information is kept private and used for statistical purposes only.
This video will walk you through the simple steps you’ll use to report your deer harvest online.
You can report your harvest at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport. Successful hunter deer patches will not be mailed to those who submit harvest reports online.
Salmon, trout egg-take efforts recently finished or just beginning at DNR facilities
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has been working hard this fall to gather the fish eggs to rear fish in our hatcheries that support Michigan’s world-class fisheries, and that effort will continue this winter. Fall egg-takes have been completed for wild Chinook and coho salmon, but are ongoing for captive broodstocks — the mature fish used for breeding — of brown, rainbow, brook and lake trout. Chinook salmon eggs were collected at the Little Manistee River Weir, and coho salmon eggs were collected at the Platte River State Fish Hatchery Weir.
“We had a good migration of wild Chinook salmon this year,” said Aaron Switzer, a fisheries biologist and manager of the state fish hatcheries located in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.
“The run at the Little Manistee was healthy enough to provide all of Michigan’s egg needs. We were also able to provide eggs to Indiana and Illinois. Once hatched, reared and stocked, all of these Chinook salmon will contribute to the Lake Michigan salmon fishery.”
The coho egg take got underway at the Upper Platte River weir in mid-October. The coho run has been very strong this fall, with just over 17,500 adults already passed above the Lower Platte River weir.
“We’re planning to collect about 5.5 million coho salmon eggs at the Platte River weir by the time the egg-take is wrapped up. This includes approximately 2.5 million eggs for Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. All four states work together cooperatively each year to ensure Lake Michigan continues to receive Pacific salmon to supplement the fishery,” said Switzer.