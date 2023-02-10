Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop coming Feb. 18

The 2023 Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop from Michigan Sea Grant will include presentations from scientists, educator, and fishery managers from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., at the West Shore Community College Administration and Conference Building, 3000 North Stiles Road, Scottville.

Topics will include mass marking results, alewife survey methods, and water level expectations in addition to updates on stocking levels and other fishery management issues. This year’s workshop will also provide time for small group discussions with presenters over the lunch break for those who attend in person. Those who cannot attend in person can attend presentations virtually using Zoom.

Register online or by phone by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Advance registration for in-person attendance is $35 per person and includes lunch. If you have not attended this workshop in the past, you will need to create an account to register online. For those who do not register in advance for the in-person meeting, walk-in registration is $40 per person and lunch may or may not be included depending on availability. Advance registration is free for the virtual meeting (which includes morning and afternoon sessions). You must register in advance for the virtual meeting because a Zoom link will be sent to you before the meeting begins.

If you would like to register by phone or if you have questions about registration please contact Cara Giammalva at West Shore Community College (231) 907-8976. You can also reach Cara by email at cemitchell@westshore.edu.

Consumers Energy urges caution around ice, provides safety tips

As residents and visitors take advantage of Michigan’s winter recreation opportunities, Consumers Energy is advising outdoor enthusiasts to practice extreme caution when on or near ice surrounding its generating and hydroelectric plants.

“Conditions near dams can change rapidly, making ice thin and dangerous,” stated Lisa Douglas, director of emergency management and public safety for Consumers Energy, in a press release.

Consumers Energy takes steps at its hydroelectric plants to protect snowmobilers, anglers and other winter outdoor enthusiasts with installed safety buoys, warning signs and coordinating with local emergency officials to reduce the risk of accidents near its 13 dams on five Lower Peninsula rivers.

“Even with these measures, it is incumbent upon the individuals visiting the sites to remain vigilant about potential dangers,” stated Douglas.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources offers these ice safety tips that could save a life:

• Be aware of your surroundings at all times. Ice thickness can vary greatly.

• Never go out on the ice alone and without having a plan of what to do if you break through the ice. Carry rope, ice picks and a flotation device that could help save your life or that of a companion.

• Call 911 immediately for help if you see someone fall through the ice.

If you do fall through the ice:

• Try to remain calm.

• Do not remove winter clothing. Heavy clothing can actually trap air to provide warmth and flotation.

• Turn toward the direction you came – this is probably the strongest ice.

• Place your hands and arms on the unbroken surface. Kick your feet vigorously and use ice picks if you have them to get back onto solid ice.

• Roll away from the area of weak ice. Rolling helps distribute your weight to avoid breaking through again.

• Get to a warm, dry, sheltered area and re-warm yourself immediately.

• Seek medical attention if you feel disoriented, have uncontrollable shivering, or have any other ill effects that may be symptoms of hypothermia (the life-threatening drop in the body’s core temperature).

River anglers should be aware that ice damming issues above dams can create large changes in flows downstream, and are encouraged to monitor the most up-to-date river conditions at the U.S. Geological Survey web site: www.usgs.gov/water.