Whitetails Unlimited hosting 25th annual Mason County Banquet Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 25th annual Mason County Banquet starting with a social hour at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The dinner itself is 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $40 for a single person, $25 additional for the person’s spouse and $25 per junior.
A membership to Whitetails Unlimited is included in the single and junior tickets.
There will be four drawings, too, during the banquet.
One is a veterans-only drawing, one is a youth drawing for kids 15 and under, one is a life member drawing and the final drawing is for those employed as EMS workers.
For tickets or more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 or the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Ludington Ducks Unlimited hosting firearm event
The Ludington Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Lakeside Links.
The bash is a “draw down” event where the first person’s name drawn in the raffle wins a gun and every 10th person after that will win a gun as well.
Tickets for the event is $100 each, which includes not only the raffle but also dinner, two drink tickets for beer or a soft drink and a one-year membership to Ducks Unlimited.
There will be other raffles and games during the event, including a silent auction and raffles.
The bash will be catered by Q’s Smokehouse.
For tickets contact Mike Smith at 231-233-7682, Dan Nelson at 269-312-1161 or Sebastian Alvarado at 734-323-0702.
Free Fishing Weekend Feb. 19-20
The first of two 2022 Free Fishing Weekends will take place Feb. 19-20. Twice a year, residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy world-class fishing on two back-to-back days without a fishing license. All other regulations apply.
During these two days, we also waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee to all 103 state parks and more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites. Learn more at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
With federal gray wolf protections restored, two state laws suspended
An order Thursday from a federal court in California returns gray wolves, including those in Michigan, to the federal list of endangered species. The ruling means that two state laws governing the ability to kill wolves preying on livestock, pets and hunting dogs have been immediately suspended.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White in the Northern District of California vacated a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service order from Nov. 3, 2020, which removed gray wolves from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife in the lower 48 states, beginning Jan. 4, 2021.
That original U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ruling did not include wolves in the northern Rockies, nor the Mexican wolf subspecies.
“The changes on wolf protections took effect immediately Thursday with the judge’s signing of the U.S. District Court order,” said Michigan Department of Natural Resources Public Information Officer Ed Golder. “Ongoing work to update the 2015 Michigan Wolf Management Plan will continue, with completion of that process expected later this year.”
The now-suspended state laws are Public Act 318 of 2008, which allows hunting dog owners to remove, capture or use lethal means to destroy a wolf in the act of preying on the owner’s dog, and Public Act 290 of 2008, which offers the same provisions to livestock owners.
Wolves in Michigan are classified as a protected game species. It remains illegal to kill a wolf, except in defense of human life. Livestock owners will continue to be compensated for wolf depredation losses. Hunting of wolves while they are on the endangered species list is not permitted.