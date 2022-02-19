Ludington Ducks
Unlimited hosting firearm event
The Ludington Ducks Unlimited Gun Bash is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Lakeside Links.
The bash is a “draw down” event where the first person’s name drawn in the raffle wins a gun and every 10th person after that will win a gun as well.
Tickets for the event is $100 each, which includes not only the raffle but also dinner, two drink tickets for beer or a soft drink and a one-year membership to Ducks Unlimited.
There will be other raffles and games during the event, including a silent auction and raffles.
The bash will be catered by Q’s Smokehouse.
For tickets contact Mike Smith at 231-233-7682, Dan Nelson at 269-312-1161 or Sebastian Alvarado at 734-323-0702.
Free Fishing Weekend Feb. 19-20
The first of two 2022 Free Fishing Weekends will take place Feb. 19-20. Twice a year, residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy world-class fishing on two back-to-back days without a fishing license. All other regulations apply.
During these two days, we also waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee to all 103 state parks and more than 1,300 DNR-managed boating access sites. Learn more at Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
Ice shanty removal dates begin this weekend for portions of Lower Peninsula
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching — starting with Lake St. Clair this Sunday — and to always use extreme caution when on the ice.
Regardless of the set removal dates, changing ice conditions could require the removal of fishing shanties before those dates. This is a possibility every year, because all shanties must be removed once ice can no longer safely support them.
Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.
Ice shanties on Lake St. Clair, located northeast of Detroit, must be removed before sunset Sunday, Feb. 20.
Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 15. Those counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Ice shanties in the remaining counties of the Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 1.