Don’t forget to plan for ice shanty removal
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching – starting with Lake St. Clair this Sunday – and to always use extreme caution when on the ice.
Regardless of the set removal dates, changing ice conditions could require the removal of fishing shanties before those dates. This is a possibility every year because all shanties must be removed once ice can no longer safely support them.
Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Monday, March 15. Those counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Ice shanties in the remaining counties of the Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Monday, March 1. Ice shanties on Lake St. Clair, located northeast of Detroit, must be removed before sunset Sunday, Feb. 21.
Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.
Learn ins, outs of ice fishing
Winter is a great time to fish, and the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy can help boost ice fishing know-how with upcoming Hard Water School classes.
The classes will be held outdoors at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, located in Mitchell State Park in Cadillac.
The hard water school is on Feb. 20 and March 6. This one-day, introductory class on ice fishing will focus on techniques for pan fish, walleye and pike. It will cover everything from how to set up equipment and how, where and when to fish, to ice safety and rules and regulations. Cost is $35, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch on the ice, bait and a goodie bag.
Participation for all classes is limited to 20 students, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
For more details and to register for classes, visit www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.
Register for Run for the Trees / Happy Little Virtual 5K, support tree planting in state parks
The Run for the Trees/ Happy Little Virtual 5K is set for spring, and registration is now open. No matter how you reach the finish line — walk, run or hike — you pick the pace and the place, anywhere outdoors.
You have between April 22 and 30 to complete it. For good measure, Earth Day and Arbor Day serve as bookends to this state parks-supporting race.
Registration cost is $34 per person, and all proceeds support tree-planting and preservation efforts in state parks.
Everyone who participates will be shipped a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, commemorative bib and finisher’s medal featuring a real Bob Ross painting.
Register at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/aM1_Yw?preview=1&utm_campaign =get+involved+feb+ 2021&utm_medium=digest&utm_source=govdelivery &vid=gdhoh