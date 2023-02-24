Tips, networking and more at Shoreline and Shallows Conference

Freshwater shoreline featuring foliage, a fallen birch log and a pontoon boat with forest in the distance.

Many Michiganders love the thousands of inland lakes scattered across our state for their beauty, recreational enjoyment, cultural connections and more, but not everyone knows the benefits of natural, healthy shorelines – or how residents and visitors can help protect these places.

If you want to learn more, don’t miss the Shoreline and Shallows Conference Thursday, March 9, hosted in person at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing

This year’s theme is “Improving Near Shore Habitat for People, Plants and Animals.” The conference starts off with the current state of Michigan’s inland lake shorelines, based on findings from the National Lake Assessment conducted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Experts with the Wisconsin and Michigan departments of Natural Resources will discuss why woody structures are good for lakes and how they can be used for projects like “fish sticks” and “turtle logs.” The conference also will highlight one of the largest projects in Michigan for shoreline erosion control using woody structures.

Other topics include bioengineered shorelines, aquatic plants and best management practices associated with the updated shoreline permitting process.

“As development around lakes increases, native vegetation is often removed to make way for swimming beaches and ‘uncluttered’ yards, and that has huge negative effects,” said Joe Nohner, inland lakes habitat analyst with the DNR. “Natural shorelines with native vegetation such as flowering plants, shrubs and trees benefit lakes, plant and animal life, and property values in so many ways.”

Aquatic vegetation:

• Intercepts and prevents pollutants and nutrients from entering a body of water.

• Protects the shore from erosion by decreasing wave energy.

• Provides habitat, through plants and downed trees, for a variety of birds, mammals, reptiles and fish.

• Can increase property values by improving water quality and aesthetic appeal.

The Shoreline and Shallows Conference is for anyone interested in managing lakefront property in an environmentally friendly manner. Networking opportunities include an exhibitor hall, refreshment area and luncheon. Registration by Feb. 26 is $50. After that date, registration is $65. The cost includes lunch. Get the complete conference agenda and registration details.

The conference is hosted by the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership and its member organizations including the DNR, EGLE, Michigan State University Extension, Michigan State University’s Institute of Water Research and GEI Consultants.

Questions? Contact Joe Nohner (DNR), 517-599-6825 or Julia Kirkwood (EGLE), 269-312-2760.

Summer (lake) lovin’ – help monitor water quality, fish habitat

Are you looking for a summer volunteer opportunity that allows you to spend time on your favorite Michigan lake? Look no further than the MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program.

For 50 years, program volunteers have collected valuable data on water quality and fish habitat in lakes statewide – information used by local communities, researchers and state agencies like the DNR to better protect and manage Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes and the fish and wildlife that rely on them.

This community science opportunity gives you an inside look into what’s happening in your favorite lake. As part of this program, you’ll receive detailed instructions, training and equipment to collect this valuable data. You choose which lake to sample and which measurements to take. You can collect data on water quality (water clarity, nutrients, dissolved oxygen and algae), invasive species, native plants and shoreline conditions.

There is a small fee to cover the costs of supplies and analyzing samples, but volunteers often can collaborate with local lake associations or other organizations to help pay for these costs.

Want to show your lakes some love? Visit the CLMP enrollment webpage for more information or contact Erick Elgin (MSU Extension) at 231-928-1053 or Joe Nohner (DNR) at 517-599-6825.

The MiCorps Clean Lakes Monitoring Program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and is administered in partnership with MSU Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and the Huron River Watershed Council.