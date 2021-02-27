DNR drafts walleye management plan for inland waters, seeks public input
A healthy, abundant walleye population is a big part of Michigan’s fisheries. These native fish provide exciting opportunities for world-class recreational fishing and play an important ecological role as a top predator. Though several local, regional and Great Lakes-centric walleye plans exist, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has drafted the first statewide walleye plan focused on inland waters — and is asking the public’s help in finalizing it.
The draft version of the “Management Plan for Walleye in Michigan’s Inland Waters” is available for review and written comment through April 1. All comments should be sent via email to dnr-walleye@michigan.gov.
Seth Herbst, the DNR’s aquatic species and regulatory affairs manager, is leading the initiative. He said this draft plan was developed to guide the department’s management effort toward maximizing both angler satisfaction and the ecological benefits of walleye fisheries.
Although walleye reside in the Great Lakes, rivers and inland lakes, Herbst said this draft plan takes a narrow focus on inland waters – primarily inland lakes – because the walleye management in those other bodies of water is primarily addressed in various other existing management or rehabilitation plans.
The new walleye management plan for inland waters aims to provide an overview of:
• The status of the species in Michigan.
• The biology and ecology of inland walleye populations.
• Angler perceptions about walleye management and fishing opportunities.
• A brief description of previous management efforts.
The plan also identifies several management goals that broadly address social and ecological characteristics of walleye fisheries, because both elements are key to successful future species management.
The DNR Fisheries Division developed the draft, “Management Plan for Walleye in Michigan’s Inland Waters” with assistance from Michigan State University Fisheries and Wildlife Department faculty and in consultation with Tribal governments.
Learn more about the walleye species and management efforts at www.michigan.gov/walleye.
Michigan’s annual fishing license is valid from March 1 of a given year through March 31 of the following year. Visit www.michigan.gov/fishing for all the information you need to get started.
Don’t forget to plan for ice shanty removal
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching and to always use extreme caution when on the ice.
Regardless of the set removal dates, changing ice conditions could require the removal of fishing shanties before those dates. This is a possibility every year because all shanties must be removed once ice can no longer safely support them.
Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Monday, March 15. Those counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.
Learn ins, outs of ice fishing
Winter is a great time to fish, and the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy can help boost ice fishing know-how with upcoming Hard Water School classes.
The classes will be held outdoors at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, located in Mitchell State Park in Cadillac.
The hard water school is March 6. This one-day, introductory class on ice fishing will focus on techniques for pan fish, walleye and pike. It will cover everything from how to set up equipment and how, where and when to fish, to ice safety and rules and regulations. Cost is $35, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch on the ice, bait and a goodie bag.
Participation for all classes is limited to 20 students, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
For more details and to register for classes, visit www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.