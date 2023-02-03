Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop coming Feb. 18

The 2023 Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop from Michigan Sea Grant will include presentations from scientists, educator, and fishery managers from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., at the West Shore Community College Administration and Conference Building, 3000 North Stiles Road, Scottville.

Topics will include mass marking results, alewife survey methods, and water level expectations in addition to updates on stocking levels and other fishery management issues. This year’s workshop will also provide time for small group discussions with presenters over the lunch break for those who attend in person. Those who cannot attend in person can attend presentations virtually using Zoom.

Register online or by phone by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Advance registration for in-person attendance is $35 per person and includes lunch. If you have not attended this workshop in the past, you will need to create an account to register online. For those who do not register in advance for the in-person meeting, walk-in registration is $40 per person and lunch may or may not be included depending on availability. Advance registration is free for the virtual meeting (which includes morning and afternoon sessions). You must register in advance for the virtual meeting because a Zoom link will be sent to you before the meeting begins.

If you would like to register by phone or if you have questions about registration please contact Cara Giammalva at West Shore Community College (231) 907-8976. You can also reach Cara by email at cemitchell@westshore.edu.

DNR accepting public comment on proposed Camp Grayling expansion through Wednesday

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will continue to accept public comment through Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the National Guard’s proposed expansion of its Camp Grayling training facility to include 162,000 acres of DNR-managed forest land.

The comment period will close at 5 p.m., Wednesday. The DNR has been receiving public comments since June 2022, and the DNR and the military have sponsored and appeared at many public meetings to collect feedback throughout the summer and fall regarding the proposed expansion. Several thousand comments have already been shared with the DNR, and staff has been evaluating public input as it is received. A summary of the comments will be posted on the DNR’s Camp Grayling proposal information page. The DNR will review the feedback received and continue discussions with the military about use of state-managed forest land for military training.

The Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, including 148,000 acres in and around Grayling, is the largest National Guard training facility in the United States. Michigan military leaders last winter proposed a lease of up to an additional 162,000 acres of state forest land around the existing camp to conduct training activities such as drone operation, cyber and electronic warfare and operation of space and communication systems.

Protecting water and maintaining public recreational access to land have been key concerns expressed by fishing, hunting and conservation groups throughout the comment period.