Whitetails Unlimited hosting 25th annual Mason County Banquet Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 25th annual Mason County Banquet starting with a social hour at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The dinner itself is 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $40 for a single person, $25 additional for the person’s spouse and $25 per junior.
A membership to Whitetails Unlimited is included in the single and junior tickets.
There will be four drawings, too, during the banquet.
One is a veterans-only drawing, one is a youth drawing for kids 15 and under, one is a life member drawing and the final drawing is for those employed as EMS workers.
For tickets or more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 or the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Now’s the time to check trees for hemlock woolly adelgid
There is a tiny insect that has the potential to cause big problems for hemlock trees throughout Michigan; in fact, the hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive pest that already has been confirmed in several counties on the west side of the state: Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Ocean and Mason.
Drew Rayner, the West Michigan hemlock woolly adelgid coordinator for the DNR, explains that winter is the best time to look for evidence of these little invaders, and that’s why state forestry experts are asking residents with hemlock trees on their property to do exactly that. What should you look for? Small, round, white, cottony masses about 1/16 inch to 1/4 inch in size, found on twigs at the base of the needles on the underside of hemlock tree branches.
(Remember, hemlocks only; hemlock woolly adelgids don’t infest pine or spruce trees.)
Hemlock woolly adelgids suck nutrients from hemlock trees. Left untreated, an infestation can kill hemlock trees in four to 10 years, but trees can be protected with proper insecticide treatments.
Questions? Contact Rayner at 517-231-8763 or visit www.michigan.gov/hwa.
Prune trees in winter to prevent oak wilt disease
Michigan Department of Natural Resources forest health specialists remind homeowners and landscapers that now is the best time to prune oak trees. These trees can be infected by oak wilt fungus if pruned during the high-risk period April 15-July 15.
“Beetles that can carry the disease from tree to tree are not very active now, and the trees are not vulnerable to infection,” said Simeon Wright, DNR forest health specialist. “The beetles are attracted to fresh bark damage or wounds where tree limbs have been removed.”
Oak wilt, identified in the 1940s, is widespread across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and along the Wisconsin border in the Upper Peninsula.
Red oaks are most susceptible and can die within weeks of infection. These trees have leaves with pointed tips and include black oak, northern red oak and northern pin oak. Trees in the white oak group (which have rounded leaf edges) are less susceptible. Affected trees will suddenly wilt from the top down, rapidly dropping leaves, which can be green, brown or a combination of both colors.
Oak wilt also spreads when firewood from infected trees is moved to new locations. If you cut wood from an oak tree that might have died from oak wilt, cover the wood with a plastic tarp and bury the tarp’s edges underground to prevent access by the beetles that spread the disease. Ensure the tarp remains intact for six to 12 months until the bark sloughs off. This will kill the fungus and prevent its spread to healthy trees.
Tree trimming around structures, limb removal and even construction or clearing that can result in damage to oak trees should be planned outside of the oak wilt susceptibility period.
Waiting for winter assures that trees are dormant, so they won’t respond with new growth late in the season that is more vulnerable to winter injury.
If you suspect oak wilt:
• Report infections at www.michigan.gov/foresthealth.
• Contact a DNR specialist at DNR-FRD-Forest-Health@Michigan.gov or 906-203-9466.
• Verify an oak wilt infection with Michigan State University’s Diagnostic Clinic. Go to CANR.MSU.edu/PESTID/ or call 517-355-4536.
• Visit www.michiganoakwilt.org for a listing of oak wilt-qualified experts.
• Learn more about invasive species and diseases at www.michigan.gov/invasives.
Questions? Contact Wright at 906-203-9466.