Enjoy free fishing weekend Feb. 13, 14
For two days twice a year, families and friends can enjoy one of Michigan’s premier outdoor activities – fishing – for free.
This year’s winter Free Fishing Weekend dates are Feb. 13 and 14.
All fishing license fees will be waived those two days. A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.
New to winter fishing? Learn more about ice fishing basics.
For printable certificates to celebrate a child’s first fish or a big fish, or for more information about Free Fishing Weekends, visit www.michigan.gov/freefishing.
Learn ins, outs of ice fishing
Winter is a great time to fish, and the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy can help boost ice fishing know-how with upcoming Hard Water School classes.
The classes will be held outdoors at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, located in Mitchell State Park in Cadillac.
The hard water school is on Feb. 20 and March 6. This one-day, introductory class on ice fishing will focus on techniques for pan fish, walleye and pike. It will cover everything from how to set up equipment and how, where and when to fish, to ice safety and rules and regulations. Cost is $35, which includes one-on-one instruction from a pro, lunch on the ice, bait and a goodie bag.
Participation for all classes is limited to 20 students, and COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
For more details and to register for classes, visit www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.
License plates to support wildlife habitat available
Purchase a wildlife habitat license plate for your vehicle and help protect Michigan’s most vulnerable species.
For each sale of the $35 license plate, $25 will go to the Nongame Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund to protect endangered, threatened and nongame wildlife. Kirtland’s warblers, lake sturgeon, Mitchell’s satyr butterflies and hundreds of other species have benefited from habitat projects funded by the Nongame Wildlife Fund.
To celebrate one of Michigan’s greatest conservation success stories, the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk, a bugling elk was chosen to be featured on the specialty license plate in 2018.
There’s still time to celebrate this historic milestone by purchasing an elk license plate. Place an order for your plate online at Michigan.gov/SOS or visit a Secretary of State office.
Register for Run for the Trees / Happy Little Virtual 5K, support tree planting in state parks
The Run for the Trees/ Happy Little Virtual 5K is set for spring, and registration is now open. No matter how you reach the finish line — walk, run or hike — you pick the pace and the place, anywhere outdoors.
You have between April 22 and 30 to complete it. For good measure, Earth Day and Arbor Day serve as bookends to this state parks-supporting race.
Registration cost is $34 per person, and all proceeds support tree-planting and preservation efforts in state parks.
Everyone who participates will be shipped a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, commemorative bib and finisher’s medal featuring a real Bob Ross painting.
Register at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/aM1_Yw?preview=1&utm_campaign =get+involved+feb+ 2021&utm_medium=digest&utm_source=govdelivery &vid=gdhoh