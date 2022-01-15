Whitetails Unlimited hosting 25th annual Mason County Banquet Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 25th annual Mason County Banquet starting with a social hour at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The dinner itself is 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $40 for a single person, $25 additional for the person’s spouse and $25 per junior. A membership to Whitetails Unlimited is included in the single and junior tickets.
There will be four drawings, too, during the banquet. One is a veterans-only drawing, one is a youth drawing for kids 15 and under, one is a life member drawing and the final drawing is for those employed as EMS workers.
For tickets or more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 or the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Spring turkey license application period open
License applications for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season are available now through Feb. 1. Applications are $5 and can be purchased online at eLicense or anywhere Michigan Department of Natural Resources licenses are sold.
Find the season dates and regulations in the 2022 Spring Turkey Digest. For question about applying for a spring turkey license, call 517-284-WILD (9453).
Winter recreation safety tips for outdoor adventurers
As many people venture outside, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds everyone to consider seasonal safety tips before enjoying their favorite winter activities.
Regardless of your favorite winter activity, prepare before you leave the house by checking, dressing and packing for the weather. That means:
• Wear light layers that can easily be added or removed – it is possible to overheat even during the winter.
• Carry the appropriate equipment for your activity, such as a flashlight, rope, ice picks or ice claws.
• Have spare equipment available in case something breaks.
• Stay hydrated and fueled – bring water and snacks.
• Bring a buddy.
• Inform others about where you will be and how long you plan to be gone and schedule check-in times.
• Carry a two-way communication device that receives service in remote areas.
• Be aware of your health – if you’re not feeling well, don’t go out.
In Michigan, all snowmobile operators between ages 12 and 16 are required to obtain a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety certificate to operate without a legal guardian or to cross a highway or street. Earn your snowmobile safety certificate or purchase a trail permit online at www.michigan.gov/snowmobiling.
The DNR’s Ride Right snowmobile safety campaign emphasizes the importance of riding sober, at a safe speed and on the right side of the trail. Speed is the main factor in fatal and serious injury snowmobile accidents.
There were 12 fatal accidents during the 2020-21 snowmobile season.
If you plan to plan to be around ice, always use extreme caution, as there is no reliable way to test ice thickness.
For more ice safety tips, including what to do if you fall through the ice, go to www.michigan.gov/icesafety.