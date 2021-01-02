Apply for your spring turkey license
Spring turkey hunting license applications for the 2021 season are available now through Feb. 1.
To find the hunt you want this spring, check out the new Q&A format of the Spring Turkey Digest. Applications can be purchased for $5 anywhere Department of Natural Resources licenses are sold.
Review the season regulations and hunting details at www.michigan.gov/turkey or download an electronic copy of the spring turkey digest to your phone and carry it with you wherever you go. See instructions at www.michigan.gov/dnrdigests.
New episodes of Outdoor Channel’s ‘Wardens,’ featuring Michigan DNR, being shown
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources continues its partnership with the Outdoor Channel on production of the 2021 season of its television series “Wardens.”
New episodes began Dec. 28 and air on the Outdoor Channel every Monday at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday at 2:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The show also continues to be available on Negaunee-based station WLUC Sundays at 9:30 a.m.
Focusing on ice fishing, bear hunting, opening day of firearm deer hunting season and more, the episodes will showcase the law enforcement work of DNR conservation officers, as well as the science behind the DNR’s natural resources management efforts.
“Since the show began filming in Michigan in 2017, 39 episodes have aired and viewership is over 28 million!” said David Haupt, analyst in the DNR’s Gladwin Field Office who helps coordinate production. “We’re excited to continue offering people a closer look at what the DNR does to take care of Michigan’s natural and cultural resources.”
Michigan-based Wolf Creek Productions is filming episodes at locations around the state with conservation officers and staff members from other DNR divisions who will be featured throughout the season.
On the air since 2011, “Wardens” chronicles the lives of conservation officers in America. To learn more about the show, visit www.outdoorchannel.com/wardens.
Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned state peace officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect citizens by providing general law enforcement duties and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve. To learn more about their work, visit www.michigan.gov/conservationofficer.
Late antlerless firearm deer hunt in select counties planned for January
A late antlerless firearm hunt on private land in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties will be held Jan. 7-10 and Jan. 14-17.
Hunters can take antlerless deer with an unused 2020 deer or deer combo license or a private-land antlerless license for Deer Management Unit 487. Additional tags can be purchased at any DNR license agent through Jan. 12. Disease control permits issued for 2021 will also be valid for use during this hunt.