Whitetails Unlimited hosting 25th annual Mason County Banquet Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 25th annual Mason County Banquet starting with a social hour at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The dinner itself is 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $40 for a single person, $25 additional for the person’s spouse and $25 per junior. A membership to Whitetails Unlimited is included in the single and junior tickets.
There will be four drawings, too, during the banquet. One is a veterans-only drawing, one is a youth drawing for kids 15 and under, one is a life member drawing and the final drawing is for those employed as EMS workers.
For tickets or more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 or the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Spring turkey license application period open
License applications for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season are available now through Feb. 1. Applications are $5 and can be purchased online at eLicense or anywhere Michigan Department of Natural Resources licenses are sold.
Find the season dates and regulations in the 2022 Spring Turkey Digest. For question about applying for a spring turkey license, call 517-284-WILD (9453).
DNR finalizes walleye management plan for inland waters
With an aim toward maximizing both angler satisfaction and the ecological benefits of the state’s walleye fisheries, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources finalized a plan to guide the department’s management of the popular species in inland waters.
The final plan comes after careful consideration and integration of public input on the draft walleye management plan, which the DNR initially asked for in February 2021.
Although walleye reside in the Great Lakes, rivers and inland lakes, the plan focuses on inland waters – mostly inland lakes – because walleye management in Great Lakes waters is primarily addressed in various other department-approved management or rehabilitation plans.
The new walleye management plan for inland waters provides an overview of:
• The status of the species in Michigan.
• The biology and ecology of inland walleye populations.
• Angler perceptions about walleye management and fishing opportunities.
• Previous management efforts.
The plan also identifies several management goals that broadly address ecological and social characteristics of walleye fisheries, because both elements are key to successful species management.
The DNR appreciates the input and comments provided by the public to finalize the walleye management plan. Visit www.michigan.gov/walleye to learn more about walleye and management efforts and review the final plan.