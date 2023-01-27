Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop coming Feb. 18

The 2023 Ludington Regional Fishery Workshop from Michigan Sea Grant will include presentations from scientists, educator, and fishery managers from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., at the West Shore Community College Administration and Conference Building, 3000 North Stiles Road, Scottville.

Topics will include mass marking results, alewife survey methods, and water level expectations in addition to updates on stocking levels and other fishery management issues. This year’s workshop will also provide time for small group discussions with presenters over the lunch break for those who attend in person. Those who cannot attend in person can attend presentations virtually using Zoom.

Register online or by phone by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Advance registration for in-person attendance is $35 per person and includes lunch. If you have not attended this workshop in the past, you will need to create an account to register online. For those who do not register in advance for the in-person meeting, walk-in registration is $40 per person and lunch may or may not be included depending on availability. Advance registration is free for the virtual meeting (which includes morning and afternoon sessions). You must register in advance for the virtual meeting because a Zoom link will be sent to you before the meeting begins.

If you would like to register by phone or if you have questions about registration please contact Cara Giammalva at West Shore Community College (231) 907-8976. You can also reach Cara by email at cemitchell@westshore.edu.

View Master Angler and state-record catches on DNR’s interactive map

Looking for your next big fish adventure? Check out the new Master Angler Program map from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources; this user-friendly, interactive tool displays information on all state-record and Master Angler catches – showing you where thousands of other anglers have had success.

The map offers clear instructions for navigation, but here are a few things to keep in mind:

• When choosing fish species in the left-hand list to turn on different map layers, click the corresponding fish icon rather than the species name.

• The individual points on the map show catch locations that were provided by anglers, and some are generalized to river drainage or lake center.

Master Angler Program

For over 30 years, the DNR’s Master Angler Program has helped promote statewide fishing opportunities and provides anglers with valuable information on where and when big fish have been caught in Michigan waters.

It also gives details on the successful fishing methods, baits and lures used to catch them.

The program has changed over the years, and currently includes more than 45 species for which anglers can be recognized for their memorable catch. Some of those species are grouped on the interactive map. For example, the crappie category includes both white crappie and black crappie.

Each year, the DNR produces a Master Angler patch that is awarded to all entries meeting the established minimum length for each species and other program requirements.

Submission requirements

• Applications must be submitted via the Master Angler online form.

• Include at least one photo clearly showing the entire fish measured on a legible standard measuring device.

• Measure the fish from tip of the nose (or lower jaw) to tip of the tail in a straight line. Do not measure in a curve around the body from nose to tail. Measure to the nearest 1/8 inch.

• No more than one entry per species of the same size fish will be accepted.

• All fish must be taken by legal Michigan sportfishing methods, during the open season, and in Michigan waters open to the public.

• The DNR reserves the right to reject any application if the entry does not meet the established criteria.

• No more than one patch per species will be awarded to each angler per year.

Master Angler applications for fish caught between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 are accepted until Jan. 10 of the following year. Get full program details at www.michigan.gov/masterangler.