Whitetails Unlimited hosting 25th annual Mason County Banquet Saturday, Feb. 19
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 25th annual Mason County Banquet starting with a social hour at 5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive.
The dinner itself is 6:30 p.m., and tickets are available for $40 for a single person, $25 additional for the person’s spouse and $25 per junior.
A membership to Whitetails Unlimited is included in the single and junior tickets.
There will be four drawings, too, during the banquet.
One is a veterans-only drawing, one is a youth drawing for kids 15 and under, one is a life member drawing and the final drawing is for those employed as EMS workers.
For tickets or more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at 231-894-1515 or the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471 or go online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.
Spring turkey license application period open
License applications for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season are available now through Feb. 1. Applications are $5 and can be purchased online at eLicense or anywhere Michigan Department of Natural Resources licenses are sold.
Find the season dates and regulations in the 2022 Spring Turkey Digest.
For question about applying for a spring turkey license, call 517-284-WILD (9453).
Now’s the time to check trees for hemlock woolly adelgid
There is a tiny insect that has the potential to cause big problems for hemlock trees throughout Michigan; in fact, the hemlock woolly adelgid is an invasive pest that already has been confirmed in several counties on the west side of the state: Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Ocean and Mason.
Drew Rayner, the West Michigan hemlock woolly adelgid coordinator for the DNR, explains that winter is the best time to look for evidence of these little invaders, and that’s why state forestry experts are asking residents with hemlock trees on their property to do exactly that.
What should you look for? Small, round, white, cottony masses about 1/16 inch to 1/4 inch in size, found on twigs at the base of the needles on the underside of hemlock tree branches.
(Remember, hemlocks only; hemlock woolly adelgids don’t infest pine or spruce trees.)
Hemlock woolly adelgids suck nutrients from hemlock trees.
Left untreated, an infestation can kill hemlock trees in four to 10 years, but trees can be protected with proper insecticide treatments.
Questions? Contact Rayner at 517-231-8763 or visit www.michigan.gov/hwa.