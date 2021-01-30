License plates to support wildlife habitat available
Purchase a wildlife habitat license plate for your vehicle and help protect Michigan’s most vulnerable species.
For each sale of the $35 license plate, $25 will go to the Nongame Fish and Wildlife Trust Fund to protect endangered, threatened and nongame wildlife. Kirtland’s warblers, lake sturgeon, Mitchell’s satyr butterflies and hundreds of other species have benefited from habitat projects funded by the Nongame Wildlife Fund.
To celebrate one of Michigan’s greatest conservation success stories, the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk, a bugling elk was chosen to be featured on the specialty license plate in 2018.
There’s still time to celebrate this historic milestone by purchasing an elk license plate. Place an order for your plate online at Michigan.gov/SOS or visit a Secretary of State office.
Register for Run for the Trees / Happy Little Virtual 5K, support tree planting in state parks
The Run for the Trees/ Happy Little Virtual 5K is set for spring, and registration is now open. No matter how you reach the finish line — walk, run or hike — you pick the pace and the place, anywhere outdoors.
You have between April 22 and 30 to complete it. For good measure, Earth Day and Arbor Day serve as bookends to this state parks-supporting race.
Registration cost is $34 per person, and all proceeds support tree-planting and preservation efforts in state parks.
Everyone who participates will be shipped a keepsake Happy Little T-shirt, commemorative bib and finisher’s medal featuring a real Bob Ross painting.
Register at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/aM1_Yw?preview=1&utm_campaign =get+involved+feb+ 2021&utm_medium=digest&utm_source=govdelivery &vid=gdhoh
Still time to apply for a spring turkey license
License applications for the 2021 spring turkey season are available through Monday, Feb. 1.
Apply for the turkey hunt you want this spring – see the 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Digest for hunt unit information and dates.
Applications are $5 and can be purchased anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
Find all the turkey hunting details at www.michigan.gov/turkey.
Questions? Call 517-284-WILD (9453).
Beech leaf disease added to invasive species watch list
The Michigan departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development announced the addition of beech leaf disease to the state’s invasive species watch list. Invasive species on the watch list threaten the economy, environment or human health.
Beech leaf disease has not yet been found in Michigan, but is a concern for our state’s 32 million American beech trees. Infestations result in darkened, thick tissue bands between leaf veins, creating a striped effect on the leaves, leaf distortion and bud mortality.