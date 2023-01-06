2023 Black Lake sturgeon season begins Feb. 4

The 2023 lake sturgeon fishing season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County, Michigan, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. All anglers must register online to participate in the fishing season, and those age 17 or older must have a valid Michigan fishing license.

The harvest limit for the 2023 season on Black Lake is six lake sturgeon. Officials will close the season when one of two scenarios occurs:

• The sixth fish is harvested.

• Five fish have been harvested at the end of any fishing day.

Fishing hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day of the season. The season will end either at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, or when one of the above scenarios is met, at which point anglers will be notified via text message and on the ice by DNR personnel that they must immediately stop fishing for lake sturgeon.

Anyone who wants to participate this year must register online by Feb. 3. Get more registration and season information at www.michigan.gov/sturgeon.

Participating anglers must bring their own bright red flag (1-foot diameter or larger) to hang on their fishing shanty so that DNR personnel can identify those who are sturgeon fishing. Anglers are asked to hang one or more flags in highly visible locations on their shanty.

Anyone harvesting a lake sturgeon must immediately contact DNR personnel on the ice. Official registration of each harvested fish will take place at a DNR trailer located on the ice at the end of Zollner Road in the northwest part of Black Lake. Harvest registration may include an examination of the fish’s internal organs and removal of a piece of fin tissue for DNA analysis or aging.

Lake sturgeon rehabilitation efforts in Black Lake over the last two decades have been a successful collaboration between the Michigan DNR, Sturgeon for Tomorrow, tribal agencies, Michigan State University and Tower-Kleber Limited Partnership. This population has increased in the past 20 years due to rearing and stocking efforts, research and protection of spawning adults, and this trend is expected to continue.

Don’t miss chance to review DNR strategic plan for state’s parks, recreation resources

Managing the state’s parks and recreation system is a big job. As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources works to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, it is turning to the visitors and residents who know and love these destinations for feedback – but don’t wait too long; the draft plan review and comment opportunity closes Jan. 20.

The DNR Parks and Recreation Division currently manages 103 state parks and recreation areas, totaling more than 300,000 acres across Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. It also oversees the state’s boating program, the state motorized and nonmotorized trails system and 140 state forest campgrounds.

The draft plan is available for public review and comment, and the comment period is open through Jan. 20. To review the plan, visit www.michigan.gov/stateparks. Send comments or suggestions to DNR-PRD-Planning@Michigan.gov.