Apply for your spring turkey license
Spring turkey hunting license applications for the 2021 season are available now through Feb. 1.
To find the hunt you want this spring, check out the new Q&A format of the Spring Turkey Digest. Applications can be purchased for $5 anywhere Department of Natural Resources licenses are sold.
Review the season regulations and hunting details at www.michigan.gov/turkey or download an electronic copy of the spring turkey digest to your phone and carry it with you wherever you go. See instructions at www.michigan.gov/dnrdigests. Drawing results will be posted March 1.
After the drawing, any leftover licenses will be sold until quotas are met. Depending on how many hunters apply, leftover licenses may or may not be available for some hunt units and/or dates. Hunters, including young hunters licensed under the Mentored Youth Hunting Program, may apply for or purchase a fall turkey license. Hunters who do not apply for the drawing may purchase a leftover license, if available, beginning March 15.
Fur harvesting of game continues into winter months
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the continuing opportunities for hunting and trapping for fur harvesting this winter.
Coyote hunting is open year-round; trapping is open through March 1. Raccoon hunting is open through Jan. 31; trapping is open through March 31. Fox (red and gray) hunting and trapping seasons are open through March 1.
Trapping opportunities are also available for badger, beaver, muskrat, mink and otter. See the Fur Harvester Digest for season dates and bag limits.
Find additional information on fur harvesting regulations, bag limits and seasons in the 2020 Fur Harvester Digest, available at www.michigan.gov/trapping.
Small game hunting means big opportunity to enjoy outdoors
Looking for an excuse to get out in the winter woods? Take advantage of small game hunting seasons – including cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare, fox and gray squirrel – continuing through March 31.
To get started:
• Find more information on hunting opportunities at Michigan.gov/SmallGame. Check the 2020 Hunting Digest, available at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests, for season dates, bag limits and other regulations.
• Discover new hunting lands at Michigan.gov/MiHunt. Mi-HUNT is an interactive map showing lands open to public hunting, ground cover details, nearby recreation facilities and more.
• Get your 2020 base license through Feb. 28 at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
Questions? Contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.