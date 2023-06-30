Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting a concealed pistol license class in early July, at its club at 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The concealed pistol license class is July 7 and 8. The class is from 6-9:30 p.m., July 7, and it is all day July 8.
The cost is $100 is for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Registration for the CPL class is required. To register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
Stay dry on the water during holiday weekend
Conservation officers will have an increased presence on Michigan waterways July 1-3 as part of Operation Dry Water, a national law enforcement campaign to promote sober boating.
There’s good reason for the effort. According to the most recent U.S. Coast Guard report, alcohol remains the primary contributing factor in recreational boater deaths.
Alcohol impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time, and can increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion.
Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion – elements common to the boating environment – intensify the side effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications.
Nationally, law enforcement officers contacted 350,472 boaters, made 794 boating under the influence arrests, and issued 45,067 citations and warnings for safety violations during last year’s Operation Dry Water campaign.
The Department of Natural Resources encourages boaters to ride only with a sober operator who has a valid boater safety education certificate.
Learn more about boating safety or sign up for a boater safety course at Michigan.gov/RecreationalSafety.
Questions? Contact Katie Gervasi at 517-290-0679.