Fin & Feather’s Gun-a-Month raffle tickets available
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting its Gun-a-Month Raffle again this year, and tickets for the drawings are $50 each.
The number of tickets is limited to 300, and the first drawing is Oct. 13. No tickets will be sold after that date.
To purchase a ticket, contact Tony or Diane Zack at 757-2747.
The prizes for the raffle for each month, and the drawing date, are as follows:
Oct. 13: Captain Chuck’s Gift Certificate
Nov. 6: Browning 270 Winchester
Dec. 8: Weatherby Vanguard 30-06
Jan. 12, 2022: Ruger Predator 6.5
Feb. 9, 2022: Browning 308 Winchester
March 9, 2022: ATI 12 gauge over/under
April 13, 2022: Weatherby 25-06
May 11, 2022: Ruger 450 Bushmaster
June 8, 2022: Thompson II 308
July 13, 2022: Weatherby 6.5 PRC
Aug. 10, 2022: Beretta PX4 Storm 40 cal
Sept. 14, 2022: Weatherby 300 Winchester
Fall turkey application period July 1 through August 1
Apply for a fall turkey license July 1 through August 1 at www.michigan.gov/turkey.
Applications can be purchased for $5 online at eLicense or anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
Review the season regulations and hunting details at Michigan.gov/Turkey or download an electronic copy of the Fall Turkey Digest to your phone and carry it with you wherever you go. See instructions at www.michigan.gov/dnrdigests.
DNR hunt waiting list registration deadline July 10
There are a few days left to register for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources bear and elk hunt waiting list. Hunters eligible to register could receive a transferred 2021 bear or elk license.
Those eligible to register for the waiting list are:
• Youth hunters, up to 16 years of age, who applied for the current-year bear and elk drawings and were not selected for a license.
• Any person who has been diagnosed with an advanced illness. An application for a license in the current-year drawing is not required. Advanced Illness is defined by the Public Health Code and requires a Physician Certification of Advanced Illness.
The Bear and Elk Hunt Transfer Program allows hunters who are successfully drawn for a bear or elk license to transfer their drawing success to an eligible person they know, or to an individual on the DNR hunt waiting list. Read more and register for the waiting list at www.michigan.gov/hunttransfers.