Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month tickets available
The Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month raffle tickets are available for purchase.
The cost per ticket is $50, and there is a limit of 300 tickets. If someone wins during a month, the ticket is re-entered into the tumbler so they’re eligible for each of the 12 drawings.
The first drawing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020, for a Weatherby 270. Drawing dates and prizes through September 2021 are: Nov. 7 — AB3 Hunter 308; Dec. 9 — Tikka T3 Lite 25-06; Jan. 13, 2021 — Remington 200 yr. Commemorative 12 gauge and Heritage Rough Rider 22 LR/22 mag; Feb. 10, 2021 — Remington Turkey 12 gauge; March 10, 2021 — Remington 783 450; April 14, 2021 — Remington 1187 20 gauge; May 12, 2021 — Browning AB3 Hunter 7 mm — 08; June 9, 2021 — Tikka T3 Lite 6.5; July 14, 2021 — Weatherby 270 Winchester; Aug. 11, 2021 — Henry 22 Lever Action; Sept. 8, 2021 — Weatherby 30-06.
Call Tony or Diane Zack at 231-757-2747 for tickets or more information.
Fin and Feather Club of begins shotgun fun, championships
The Fin and Feather Club shotgun competitions for the summer are beginning now and will continue through Sept. 15, with a big barbecue party and prize event on Saturday, Sept. 19. This year marks a new beginning for the championships, with new events and new processes.
Shooters may enter as many or as few events as they wish. Skeet events will include 100 target skeet for 12 gauge, a separate class for 20 and 28 gauge combined, and a class for 410 bore. At the trap fields there are: 100 target 16-yard trap, 100 target trap at 22 yards on an extended field, 100 target trap at 8 yards for 410 only, a 200 target combined 16 yard and handicap trap event and a 100 target doubles event consisting of 2 rounds of doubles.
Entry for each event is $5 plus regular target fees, and shooters may enter any event up through Sept. 15. Unlike in previous years, participants do not have to complete any event all in one day. They may declare any round as counting for score before it is begun, but once declared it will be counted. Thus, shooters can work around vacation plans, and it will be more comfortable to participate for those who do not want to push themselves to finish an event in a single day.
Shooting will take place on regular club shooting days on club shotgun ranges. Saturdays the trap and skeet ranges both open at 9 a.m. and close when shooters are finished or at noon. Tuesdays skeet opens at 3 p.m. and trap from 4:30 to 5 p.m., with both closing when shooters are finished, but no later than 9 p.m. Activities on the barbecue and prize day will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For further information contact Bruce Rosema at 231-499-6000.