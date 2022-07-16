Input sought for state’s wolf management plan
Those interested in sharing feedback about the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ newest draft of the state’s wolf management plan are invited to complete an online questionnaire, available through Aug. 4.
Michigan’s wolf management plan is being updated this year, using public input to identify prominent issues, assess public attitudes and review the biological and social science surrounding wolves.
The draft 2022 plan has four principal goals:
• Maintain a viable wolf population.
• Facilitate wolf-related benefits.
• Minimize wolf-related conflicts.
• Conduct science-based and socially responsible management of wolves.
Michigan’s wolf management plan has guided oversight of this iconic species in the state for the last 13 years. The 2022 update will include recent scientific literature, input from the Wolf Management Advisory Council and results of a new public survey about wolves in Michigan.
“Now that we have written a draft of the updated 2022 wolf management plan, it’s important that we gather feedback from the public to ensure the changes we’re proposing will support the long-term presence of a viable wolf population in Michigan, while addressing the needs of those with an interest in the health and viability of the state’s wolf population,” said Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist.
Michigan’s gray wolf population was almost eliminated by the mid-1970s. Today, Michigan has a wolf population close to 700 in the Upper Peninsula. Gray wolves in Michigan were again removed from the federal endangered species list in early 2021, but a federal court decision in February 2022 returned them to federal protections.
The online questionnaire will accept comments through Aug. 4. For more information about wolves in Michigan, visit www.michigan.gov/wolves.
Be on the lookout
for ticks
Though warmer-weather outdoor activities increase the possibility of encountering a tick, there are several easy ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and pets. Wear long pants, tall socks and light-colored clothing, and applying insect repellent can help ward them off. Stay on well-groomed trails and avoid high grass, brush and fallen leaves. Perform daily tick checks. Find tips on protection, tick removal and more at https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/topics/mitracking/ticks?utm_campaign=state+ parks+june+2022&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_source=govdelivery
DNR asks anglers to share details of
muskellunge fishing trips
If you’re fishing for muskellunge this year, the DR wants to hear from you. The DNR is asking people who fish for muskie to help with its ongoing efforts to investigate these fish by reporting through the DNR’s online muskellunge angler survey, https://www.research.net/r/MIMuskieSurvey?utm_ campaign=muskie+survey &utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery. Since 2014, this survey has gathered information about muskie angler demographics and catch data, such as length of fish caught, angler effort, body of water fished and methods used.
Fisheries managers have used this data to recommend fishing regulation changes to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, evaluate the muskellunge stocking program and understand more about self-sustaining populations.
View the current survey and past survey data, https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/fisheries/muskie?utm_campaign=muskie+s urvey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery