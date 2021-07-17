Fin & Feather’s Gun-a-Month raffle tickets available
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting its Gun-a-Month Raffle again this year, and tickets for the drawings are $50 each.
The number of tickets is limited to 300, and the first drawing is Oct. 13. No tickets will be sold after that date.
To purchase a ticket, contact Tony or Diane Zack at 757-2747. Tickets for the drawing are nearly sold out.
The prizes for the raffle for each month, and the drawing date, are as follows:
Oct. 13: Captain Chuck’s Gift Certificate
Nov. 6: Browning 270 Winchester
Dec. 8: Weatherby Vanguard 30-06
Jan. 12, 2022: Ruger Predator 6.5
Feb. 9, 2022: Browning 308 Winchester
March 9, 2022: ATI 12 gauge over/under
April 13, 2022: Weatherby 25-06
May 11, 2022: Ruger 450 Bushmaster
June 8, 2022: Thompson II 308
July 13, 2022: Weatherby 6.5 PRC
Aug. 10, 2022: Beretta PX4 Storm 40 cal
Sept. 14, 2022: Weatherby 300 Winchester
Fall turkey application period July 1 through August 1
Apply for a fall turkey license July 1 through August 1 at www.michigan.gov/turkey.
Applications can be purchased for $5 online at eLicense or anywhere DNR licenses are sold.
Review the season regulations and hunting details at Michigan.gov/Turkey or download an electronic copy of the Fall Turkey Digest to your phone and carry it with you wherever you go. See instructions at www.michigan.gov/dnrdigests.
DNR firefighters honored for Colfax Fire efforts
Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters and fire support staff have been honored with a special tribute “for outstanding service to the community” from the office of 102nd District State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Cadillac, and the office of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for their work in protecting the public and property from the Colfax Fire in late May.
The wildfire burned 378 acres across Wexford County in the northern Lower Peninsula. As a result of the combined fire suppression efforts of the the DNR and partner agencies – both on the ground and in the air – 151 structures (86 residences and 65 outbuildings) were protected from the fire.
The special tribute read, in part, that that the firefighters and fire staff from the DNR and the Cadillac area are “… deserving of grateful recognition of … outstanding service to the entire community for containing the Colfax Wildfire. On this occasion, it is most appropriate to offer this expression of the value we all place on the work that this department has taken on and handled so well in seeking to protect the lives and property of others.”
Learn more about the tribute, the DNR fire program and wildfire prevent at Michigan.gov/FireManagement or contact Rachel Coale at 517-930-1283.