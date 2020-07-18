Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month tickets available
The Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month raffle tickets are available for purchase.
The cost per ticket is $50, and there is a limit of 300 tickets. If someone wins during a month, the ticket is re-entered into the tumbler so they’re eligible for each of the 12 drawings.
The first drawing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020, for a Weatherby 270. Drawing dates and prizes through September 2021 are: Nov. 7 — AB3 Hunter 308; Dec. 9 — Tikka T3 Lite 25-06; Jan. 13, 2021 — Remington 200 yr. Commemorative 12 gauge and Heritage Rough Rider 22 LR/22 mag; Feb. 10, 2021 — Remington Turkey 12 gauge; March 10, 2021 — Remington 783 450; April 14, 2021 — Remington 1187 20 gauge; May 12, 2021 — Browning AB3 Hunter 7 mm — 08; June 9, 2021 — Tikka T3 Lite 6.5; July 14, 2021 — Weatherby 270 Winchester; Aug. 11, 2021 — Henry 22 Lever Action; Sept. 8, 2021 — Weatherby 30-06.
Call Tony or Diane Zack at 231-757-2747 for tickets or more information.
Fin and Feather offers CPL class
The Fin and Feather will be holding a CPL class on Aug. 7 and 8. The class on Aug. 7 will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and all day on Aug. 8. The cost is $50 for club members and $100 for non-club members. Contact Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Lakeshore Friends of NRA banquet scheduled for Oct. 10
The Lakeshore Friends of the NRA scheduled its annual fundraising banquet to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The event includes dozens of gun raffles, including the NRA 2020 Gun of the Year as well as several other exclusive items.
Tickets are $40 for a single or $100 for a Big Shooter package that includes a dinner ticket, raffle package and tickets to an early bird raffle drawing. For tickets, call Stan at 231-690-1190 or Wayne at 231-233-6254.
Natural Resources Commission approves 2020 deer hunting regulations
The Michigan Natural Resources Commission Thursday approved a new package of deer regulations at the commission’s regular monthly meeting, which was conducted in an online and conference call format due to COVID-19 public health and safety concerns.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources deer program experts say the regulations, which will be in effect for the 2020 deer hunting season, will provide additional opportunities and cost savings for hunters and offer flexibility in how hunters pursue deer. The DNR uses existing and projected data to gauge the impact of proposed regulations. The data shows that the projected changes will not have a significant negative effect on the deer herd or the quality of deer hunting.
“These recommendations are aimed at making it easier for hunters of all ages and experience levels to enjoy a Michigan outdoor tradition, while at the same time facing the present and future challenges of managing the state’s abundant deer population,” said Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer, elk and moose program leader.
Approved deer regulations for 2020 include:
Statewide
Liberty and Independence hunt qualifications now include deaf people.
Mentored youths (age 9 and younger), junior license holders (age 10-16) and apprentice license holders are exempt from antler point restrictions in all seasons, in all deer management units (DMUs) and under all licenses, which includes both the regular and restricted tags on the deer combo license.
The statewide limit for private-land antlerless license purchase is 10 per hunter. This limit offers maximum opportunity for those who wish to manage abundant deer on their property.
Hunters with disabilities may use single-bite and multibite baits during the Liberty and Independence hunts. Hunters participating in the Liberty and Independence hunts may begin baiting five days before both hunts.
Upper Peninsula
Upper Peninsula archers in select DMUs may pursue antlerless deer with their deer/deer combo license. The following DMUs continue to be closed to antlerless harvest during the archery seasons: 027, 031, 036, 042, 066, 127 and 131. Additional DMUs may be open or closed based on the snowfall totals from the prior winter, pending DNR analysis. Please see the 2020 Hunting Digest for complete regulations when it becomes available in August.
Antler point restrictions have been removed on the deer license in parts of DMU 122, including areas outside the core chronic wasting disease surveillance area.
Lower Peninsula
In addition to the archery season, antlerless deer may be taken on the deer/deer combo license during the firearm and muzzleloader seasons in all Lower Peninsula DMUs.
Early and late antlerless seasons will be open in all Lower Peninsula mainland DMUs.
Antlerless deer may be taken on a deer/deer combo license during both the early and late antlerless seasons in the Lower Peninsula.
Antlerless quotas will change in select DMUs.
The muzzleloader season in the southern Lower Peninsula will be shortened to 10 days and the late antlerless firearm season will begin the Monday after the muzzleloader season concludes in the Lower Peninsula. Muzzleloaders can be used on public lands in Zone 3 during the late antlerless firearm season to take any deer with a valid tag.
All legal firearms may be used during the muzzleloader season in the southern Lower Peninsula.
Carcass movement restrictions will be scaled to areas most affected by chronic wasting disease. This aligns movement restrictions to areas with the highest risk of CWD is being observed.
The expanded archery season through Jan. 31 will continue for one more year in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. It previously expired Jan. 31, 2020.
The 2020 Hunting Digest will have further information regarding these regulations. The digest is in the process of being finalized now that regulations are set. Watch for the current digest in August at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.
Learn more about deer management and hunting at Michigan.gov/Deer.