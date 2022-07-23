Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Aug. 5-6, basic pistol class Sept. 3
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and all day on Aug. 6 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
Registration is required to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
The Fin & Feather Club will also host a Basic Pistol Class on Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Register by contacting Jim at 231 907-8330. This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
Fire danger is elevated this week be careful outdoors
Even with recent showers in some parts of the state, much of Michigan is very dry. That means fire safety is a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors.
“We are beginning to see seasonal drought conditions across much of the state. Intermittent rainfall in some areas hasn’t been enough to lessen those conditions,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “We urge residents and visitors to use caution when burning.”
The online drought monitor map shows much of the northern Lower Peninsula and the Thumb experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions.
Check www.michigan.gov/burnpermit before you burn to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning.
Use extreme caution when burning. Nine out of 10 wildland fires are human-caused. Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.
Fire danger goes up when weather is hot and dry and increases further when it’s windy. Windborne embers can travel far and fast, turning a small fire into a large one. Lightning strikes are also an issue if stormy weather is predicted.
Always keep these safety tips in mind when you’re outdoors:
• Keep campfires or bonfires contained in a pit or ring and make sure you put them out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.
• Never leave any fire — including hot coals — unattended.
• Always keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.
• Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.
• Do not shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.
• Get more fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/FireManagement.
• It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air.
• You can use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.
DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 170 fires covering more than 3,200 acres so far in 2022.
Input sought for state’s wolf management plan
Those interested in sharing feedback about the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ newest draft of the state’s wolf management plan are invited to complete an online questionnaire, available through Aug. 4.
Michigan’s wolf management plan is being updated this year, using public input to identify prominent issues, assess public attitudes and review the biological and social science surrounding wolves.
The draft 2022 plan has four principal goals:
• Maintain a viable wolf population.
• Facilitate wolf-related benefits.
• Minimize wolf-related conflicts.
• Conduct science-based and socially responsible management of wolves.
Michigan’s wolf management plan has guided oversight of this iconic species in the state for the last 13 years. The 2022 update will include recent scientific literature, input from the Wolf Management Advisory Council and results of a new public survey about wolves in Michigan.
“Now that we have written a draft of the updated 2022 wolf management plan, it’s important that we gather feedback from the public to ensure the changes we’re proposing will support the long-term presence of a viable wolf population in Michigan, while addressing the needs of those with an interest in the health and viability of the state’s wolf population,” said Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist.
Michigan’s gray wolf population was almost eliminated by the mid-1970s. Today, Michigan has a wolf population close to 700 in the Upper Peninsula. Gray wolves in Michigan were again removed from the federal endangered species list in early 2021, but a federal court decision in February 2022 returned them to federal protections.
The online questionnaire will accept comments through Aug. 4. For more information about wolves in Michigan, visit www.michigan.gov/wolves.