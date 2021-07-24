Fin & Feather Club to hold two-day hunters safety classes
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a two-day hunters safety class for students who have not taken the course online Aug. 28-29.
Due to DNR regulations, the class is limited to 40 students. The club will take 10 students who have been accepted who have successfully passed the online hunters safety for the field day, which is on Aug. 29.
You must sign up in order to take the class on Aug. 14 at Captain Chuck’s in Ludington to pick up the book from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to the lack of Hunter Safety Instructors, this will be a first come sign up for 40 for the two-day class and 10 on-line students for the field day. Contact Nita at (231) 690-0874 or Frank at 510-5558 for more information.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL classes Aug. 6-7
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on Aug. 6 and 7 at the clubhouse. The time on Aug. 6 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Aug. 7. The cost of the class is $50 for club members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required. To register, call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330.
Fin & Feather’s Gun-a-Month raffle tickets sold out
The Fin & Feather Club’s Gun-a-Month Raffle is sold out. The first raffle starts Oct. 13.
Additional spots available in August bear hunting clinics
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources expanded its upcoming Outdoor Skills Academy bear hunting clinics to allow additional participants.
There are two sessions available – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8 – at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, located at Mitchell State Park in Cadillac.
Cost for the class is $25, which includes a Michigan DNR bear patch and lunch.
To register, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information, contact the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at 231-779-1321.