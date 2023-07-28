Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license class on Aug. 4-5 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. Registration is required. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
The Aug. 4 class is from 6 to 9 p.m., and the Aug. 5 class is all day.
Ruby Creek Conservation & Rec Club hosting Family River Day today
The Ruby Creek Conservation & Rec Club is hosting a Family River Day on July 29.
Participants are encouraged to bring their kayaks, tubes and floats to float down the river. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. People will be encouraged to stop and swim and have a snack. A meal of sloppy joes, hotdogs and side dishes with desserts and drinks will be from 2-5 p.m.
The club is asking for a donation of $8 per adult and $4 per child under 10.
Cards will be available, too, for those who wish to play a game.
For more information, call Janet DeYoung at 231-898-2779.
Nearly 100 parcels of state-managed land available via online auctions in August, September
Lake frontage, river frontage and vacant forested acreage surrounded by private ownership are just some of the 95 parcels available in the next round of surplus land auctions from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Land is available in a dozen counties throughout the Lower and Upper peninsulas: Alger, Allegan, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Lake, Kent, Mackinac, Midland, Montcalm, Oscoda and Presque Isle. Several of the largest parcels are in Alger, Chippewa, Dickinson, Iosco, Midland, Oscoda and Presque Isle counties, while lakefront and riverfront parcels are in Allegan, Chippewa, Iosco, Lake, Montcalm and Presque Isle counties.
For more information about the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, contact DNR resource specialist Michael Michalek at 517-331-8387.