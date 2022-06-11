Free fishing, off-roading and state park entry June 11-12
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages everyone to take advantage of “Three Free” Weekend – Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12 – two full days when residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks and boating access sites, all free of charge.
“We have three big reasons for you to enjoy some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” said DNR Director Dan Eichinger. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ Weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”
These two days include:
• Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply. To get more details or find a local event, visit Michigan.gov/FreeFishing.
• Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit. Visit Michigan.gov/ORVinfo for the latest ORV trail, safety and closure information.
• Free state park entry. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport entry fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks, 1,300 state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces. Learn more about all the Passport provides at Michigan.gov/RecreationPassport. Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the “Three Free” Weekend happens only in June.
Licenses, kill tags for 2022 available for fur harvesters
Fur harvester licenses for 2022 are now available for purchase. To purchase a fur harvester license, a valid Michigan base license is needed. You can purchase 2022 base and fur harvester licenses online at www.michigan.gov/dnrlicenses or in person at any agent that sells Michigan licenses. Residents with a fur harvester license who intend to harvest bobcat, otter, fisher or marten must request free kill tags for these species.Kill tags are available May 1 and through the last day of the trapping season for fisher, marten and otter. Bobcat kill tags are available May 1 through Oct. 24.
DNR asks anglers to share details of muskellunge fishing trips
If you’re fishing for muskellunge this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from you. The DNR is asking people who fish for muskie to help with its ongoing efforts to investigate these fish by reporting through the DNR’s online muskellunge angler survey, https://www.research.net/r/MIMuskieSurvey?utm_campaign=muskie+survey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery.
Since 2014, this survey has gathered information about muskie angler demographics and catch data, such as length of fish caught, angler effort, body of water fished and methods used. Fisheries managers have used this data to recommend fishing regulation changes to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, evaluate the muskellunge stocking program and understand more about self-sustaining populations.
View the current survey and past survey data, https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/fisheries/muskie?utm_campaign=muskie+survey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery