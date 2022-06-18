Fin and Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on July 8-9 at 3276 N. Darr Road, in the clubhouse. You must register to take the class. The time on July 8 is from 6-9:30 p.m. and all day on July 9. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at 231-907-8330 to register.
Licenses, kill tags for 2022 available for fur harvesters
Fur harvester licenses for 2022 are now available for purchase. To purchase a fur harvester license, a valid Michigan base license is needed. You can purchase 2022 base and fur harvester licenses online at www.michigan.gov/dnrlicenses or in person at any agent that sells Michigan licenses. Residents with a fur harvester license who intend to harvest bobcat, otter, fisher or marten must request free kill tags for these species.Kill tags are available May 1 and through the last day of the trapping season for fisher, marten and otter. Bobcat kill tags are available May 1 through Oct. 24.
DNR asks anglers
to share details of
muskellunge fishing trips
If you’re fishing for muskellunge this year, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from you. The DNR is asking people who fish for muskie to help with its ongoing efforts to investigate these fish by reporting through the DNR’s online muskellunge angler survey, https://www.research.net/r/MIMuskieSurvey?utm_ campaign=muskie+survey &utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery.
Since 2014, this survey has gathered information about muskie angler demographics and catch data, such as length of fish caught, angler effort, body of water fished and methods used.
Fisheries managers have used this data to recommend fishing regulation changes to the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, evaluate the muskellunge stocking program and understand more about self-sustaining populations.
View the current survey and past survey data, https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/managing-resources/fisheries/muskie?utm_campaign=muskie+s urvey&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=govdelivery
Be on the lookout for ticks
Though warmer-weather outdoor activities increase the possibility of encountering a tick, there are several easy ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and pets.
Wear long pants, tall socks and light-colored clothing, and applying insect repellent can help ward them off. Stay on well-groomed trails and avoid high grass, brush and fallen leaves. Perform daily tick checks. Find tips on protection, tick removal and more at https://www.michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/topics/mitracking/ticks?utm_campaign=state+parks+june+2022&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_source=govdelivery