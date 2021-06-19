Fin & Feather Club to honor members
There will be a memorial service held in front of the Fin & Feather clubhouse to honor some of the club members by placing a brick in their honor. The service will be held Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. There will be a six-gun salute to honor them.
Fin & Feather’s Gun-a-Month raffle tickets available
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting its Gun-a-Month Raffle again this year, and tickets for the drawings are $50 each.
The number of tickets is limited to 300, and the first drawing is Oct. 13. No tickets will be sold after that date. To purchase a ticket, contact Tony or Diane Zack at 757-2747.
The prizes for the raffle for each month, and the drawing date, are as follows:
Oct. 13: Captain Chuck’s Gift Certificate
Nov. 6: Browning 270 Winchester
Dec. 8: Weatherby Vanguard 30-06
Jan. 12, 2022: Ruger Predator 6.5
Feb. 9, 2022: Browning 308 Winchester
March 9, 2022: ATI 12 gauge over/under
April 13, 2022: Weatherby 25-06
May 11, 2022: Ruger 450 Bushmaster
June 8, 2022: Thompson II 308
July 13, 2022: Weatherby 6.5 PRC
Aug. 10, 2022: Beretta PX4 Storm 40 cal
Sept. 14, 2022: Weatherby 300 Winchester
Hot, dry weather pushes fire danger into ‘extreme’
territory for parts
of Michigan
Michigan’s warm, dry, weather has created a lot of beautiful days for outdoor activity – and a steeply increased risk of fire.
That means taking extra care when camping, burning, or using equipment outdoors.
“Although there have been scattered rains, rainfall is below normal and it’s dry out there,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. “People cause the vast majority of wildfires, so it’s critical to use common sense and be careful.”
Fire danger is elevated from the southwest corner of the state into the Upper Peninsula.
The National Weather Service is issuing red flag warnings for spots around the state where very warm temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds are expected, including the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.
Burn permits for yard debris will not be issued in many areas through the weekend; check www.michigan.gov/burnpermit in northern Michigan or contact local municipal or fire authorities in the southern Lower Peninsula.
Remember to take precautions with these activities:
• Do not throw cigarettes or matches out the window of a moving vehicle. They can ignite grass on the side of the road.
• Watch for dragging chains if you are pulling a trailer; they can create sparks.
• Always make sure your campfire is out before you leave the area. Drown it with water, stir it and carefully feel to make sure it is no longer emitting heat. Always keep a water source and a shovel nearby whenever the fire is burning. Keep campfires within a ring 3 feet or less in diameter.
• Do not shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass or shrubs. Spray the entire area where you are using fireworks with water before using them and again when you are done. Put used sparklers into a bucket of water, as wires can stay hot.
• When using ORVs or outdoor equipment, keep hot equipment away from dry grass or brush. Ride ORVs only on trails to avoid starting a grass fire.
DNR firefighters have responded so far this fire season to more than 227 fires blackening more than 2,200 acres. Find fire prevention tips, a map of fire danger, and a link to check for burn permits at www.michigan.gov/firemanagement.