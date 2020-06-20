Fin and Feather Club limits access for members only

The Fin & Feather Club’s meeting, previously scheduled for June 10, was been canceled despite the lifting of the stay at home order. The club has decided to keep the meeting canceled for the safety of members. The next meeting is scheduled for July 8.

Due to concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ranges will remain open for member use only at the Fin and Feather Club.

If you are sick, don’t use the ranges. If you use the ranges, please follow standard protocol in dealing with COVID-19. (Wash your hands, maintain distance from others, etc.). Basic Pistol Class is rescheduled for Sept. 5 and the CPL Class will be June 5 and 6. Hunter Safety Class will be Aug. 15 and 16.

Lakeshore Friends of NRA banquet scheduled for July 23

The Lakeshore Friends of the NRA scheduled its annual fundraising banquet to 5 p.m., Thursday, July 23 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.

The event includes dozens of gun raffles, including the NRA 2020 Gun of the Year as well as several other exclusive items.

Tickets are $40 for a single or $100 for a Big Shooter package that includes a dinner ticket, raffle package and tickets to an early bird raffle drawing.

For tickets, call Stan at 231-690-1190 or Wayne at 231-233-6254.

Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month tickets available

The Fin and Feather Club’s Gun A Month raffle tickets are available for purchase.

The cost per ticket is $50, and there is a limit of 300 tickets. If someone wins during a month, the ticket is re-entered into the tumbler so they’re eligible for each of the 12 drawings.

The first drawing is scheduled for Oct. 14, 2020, for a Weatherby 270. Drawing dates and prizes through September 2021 are: Nov. 7 — AB3 Hunter 308; Dec. 9 — Tikka T3 Lite 25-06; Jan. 13, 2021 — Remington 200 yr. Commemorative 12 gauge and Heritage Rough Rider 22 LR/22 mag; Feb. 10, 2021 — Remington Turkey 12 gauge; March 10, 2021 — Remington 783 450; April 14, 2021 — Remington 1187 20 gauge; May 12, 2021 — Browning AB3 Hunter 7 mm — 08; June 9, 2021 — Tikka T3 Lite 6.5; July 14, 2021 — Weatherby 270 Winchester; Aug. 11, 2021 — Henry 22 Lever Action; Sept. 8, 2021 — Weatherby 30-06.

Call Tony or Diane Zack at 231-757-2747 for tickets or more information.