Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL, shooting classes
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting two separate classes in June and July, at its club at 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The first class is a skeet shooting class at 5 p.m., Tuesday, June 27, at the Fin & Feather Club’s skeet range. Bring a box of 7 1/2-9 shot. There is not a charge for the class. The instructors are Bruce Krieger and Dan Engelhardt.
The concealed pistol license class is July 7 and 8. The class is from 6-9:30 p.m., July 7, and it is all day July 8. The cost is $100 is for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Registration for the CPL class is required. To register, call Jim at 231-907-8330.
Don’t miss your chance
to learn about, comment on DNR state land review recommendations
Baraga, Benzie, Clare, Clinton, Genesee, Ionia, Manistee, Mecosta, Newaygo, Shiawassee and Wayne — if you spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding or otherwise enjoying the outdoors on public lands in any of these counties, we want to hear from you!
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has completed review of this eighth group of counties; it’s all part of the DNR’s multiyear state land review process to determine which parcels best help the department to deliver broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities, while also protecting natural and cultural resources on those lands.
Everyone is invited to share their input on the outcome of that DNR review, and there are two ways to do that: 1) Leave comments on the interactive map, or 2) Email comments to the DNR. All feedback is due by June 30. The DNR’s initial recommendations on the nearly 16,000 acres of land under review in these counties break out as follows:
• Retain (66.7%).
• Offer to alternate conservation partner (3%).
•Exchange (1.3%).
•Sell through public auction (29%).
The review is a process that helps ensure the DNR is focused on lands with the greatest conservation, recreation and resource management potential on behalf of Michigan residents.