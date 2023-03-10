Learn to make
snowshoes at state park
Participants will learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes, like how Native Americans crafted them for generations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, today and Sunday, at Ludington State Park with Park Interpreter Alan Wernette.
Classes are designed to be fun, informative and interesting. Because this is an activity that requires concentration over long periods of time, participants must be age 16 and older.
These lifelong quality handmade snowshoes can be used for hiking throughout the winter, given as gifts and/or used as a decoration in your home. Snowshoeing is an easy, inexpensive way to get outside and burn some calories during the winter months.
The cost for making a pair of snowshoes is $190, which includes the preformed wooden frames, lacing, high-quality bindings and personal instruction. Class size is limited, and reservations are required.
To register for this class, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.
For more information contact Alan Wernette at 231-843-2423 or WernetteA@Michigan.gov.
A Recreation Passport is required for entry into Ludington State Park. The class will meet at the park’s warming shelter.
This class is part of the Department of Natural Resources Outdoor Skills Academy, which offers in-depth, expert instruction, gear and hands-on learning for a range of outdoor activities at locations around the state. Learn more at Michigan.gov/OutdoorSkills.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class April 1
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a Basic Pistol Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. Participants must register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330. The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
Outdoor Skills Academy in Cadillac offers classes
Whether it’s getting started with a new outdoor pursuit or brushing up on skills and learning tips and tricks from the pros, the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy can help. The last installment of this winter’s Hard Water School – a two-day class focusing on ice fishing techniques for panfish, walleye and pike – is set for March 4-5 in Cadillac. Learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes at the snowshoe making class at Ludington State Park March 11-12. Get strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes” during the steelhead fishing clinic March 18-19, and get ready for spring turkey season with the turkey hunting clinic March 25 – both those classes will be held in Cadillac. And don’t forget to sign up for the April 1 maple syrup clinic, in Cadillac. See a full schedule of classes at www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.