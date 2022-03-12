Simple actions can protect bears this spring
It’s that time of year: Black bears soon will leave their dens and become active. Though they’ll primarily forage on green vegetation, bears will eat from bird feeders, outdoor pet foods and garbage cans, if available.
Taking simple steps now can keep bears safely at a distance and prevent conflicts this spring and summer:
• Remove bird feeders or replace feeders with bird baths.
• Bring in outdoor pet foods and keep grills and patio furniture clean.
• Secure garbage cans indoors overnight; take them to the curb the morning of pickup.
Attract birds, not bears
If you live in the Upper Peninsula or northern Lower Peninsula, bird feeders can lead to problems for you and bears. Rather than leaving out a calorie-rich bird seed, swap out the feeder for a bird bath, nest box or bird perch. Even better, add a few native plants to your garden that will attract birds year after year. Visit the Audubon website to learn more about native plants that birds love.
Bring pet food indoors, clean grills
Pet foods, outdoor grills and patio furniture offer a buffet of smells for bears, whose noses are highly effective at sniffing out snacks. In fact, they can smell 100 times better than humans. While you might not be able to smell last year’s barbecue on the grill, a bear certainly can.
Wait for garbage pickup day
Bears and other wildlife can be more active under the veil of darkness. Rather than leaving your garbage can outside overnight, store the garbage in a garage, basement or freezer until the morning when garbage is collected.
To learn more about being Bear SMART this spring, visit Michigan.gov/Wildlife or contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.
Ice shanties need to be removed by Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching — starting with Lake St. Clair this Sunday — and to always use extreme caution when on the ice. Regardless of the set removal dates, changing ice conditions could require the removal of fishing shanties before those dates. This is a possibility every year, because all shanties must be removed once ice can no longer safely support them.
Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.
Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 15.
Those counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.