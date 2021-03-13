Preventing conflicts with coyotes
Coyotes can be found everywhere – forests, fields, farmlands, backyards, neighborhoods and cities. They may be more visible from January until March, as this is their breeding season and when they are caring for their pups during the spring and summer months.
Coyotes may become comfortable living near people, particularly if there are food sources available. Smaller mammals, like mice and rabbits, are a coyote’s main source of food.
Prevent conflicts by removing food sources and use hazing techniques:
• Remove potential attractants such as trash bins, bird feeders and pet food;
• Never intentionally feed or try to tame coyotes;
• Fence off gardens and fruit trees;
• Clear out wood and brush piles;
• Accompany pets outdoors and do not allow them to roam free;
• Take advantage of a coyote’s natural fear of humans and scare them off if you see them.
Removal options
Coyote hunting is open year-round, and Michigan residents need a valid base license to hunt for them. See the current-year Fur Harvester Digest for coyote hunting and trapping regulations.
On private property where coyotes are doing or about to do damage, a property owner or designee can take coyotes year-round; a license or written permit is not needed.
A permitted nuisance control business may be able to assist in the safe removal of problem animals in urban or residential areas.
Additional tips and information on how to handle conflicts with wildlife are available at www.michigan.gov/wildlife or by contacting the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.
Volunteer to monitor Michigan’s secretive marsh birds
Under cover of grasses, reeds and rushes, “secretive” marsh birds go about their lives, often unbeknownst to us. Marshes can be mysterious places, but countless birds and other wildlife need them to thrive.
Unfortunately, many marsh bird populations across the Great Lakes region have declined with the disappearance of the wetlands they need.
To better understand marsh bird population trends, MI Birds is looking for marsh bird survey volunteers to search for these birds in locations across Michigan. Participants must conduct three morning surveys between May 1 and June 30. Volunteer training, including bird identification by sight and sound, and supplies will be provided. Sign up to learn more!
MI Birds is a public outreach and engagement program created by Audubon Great Lakes and the DNR, aimed at increasing Michiganders’ engagement in the understanding, care and stewardship of public lands that are important for birds and local communities.
Questions? Contact Emily Osborne at 414-841-5273.