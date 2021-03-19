Fin and Feather CPL class coming April 9
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding its first-of-the-year Concealed Pistol License class on the evening of Friday, April 9, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Saturday, April 10.
There will be a limit enrollment for this class. This will be a first-come, first-served enrollment. Call Jim Glover to register at 231-907-8330.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for members.
2022 Pure Michigan Hunt applications now available
Pure Michigan Hunt applications are on sale from March 1 to Dec. 31. You could walk away with a hunting package worth thousands, as well as licenses for elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, and antlerless deer, and the first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Don’t miss out on your shot at Michigan’s ultimate hunt! Visit www.michigan.gov/PMH for more details, to purchase an application(s) or for information about our great sponsors.
Stay current with new invasive species webinars, podcast
Want to learn more about what Michigan is doing to prevent and control invasive plants, pests and animals? The Michigan Invasive Species Program’s NotMISpecies webinar series explores how agencies, universities and locally led organizations are working together to protect Michigan’s natural resources.
If you are concerned about the impacts of invasive species or interested in the techniques used to control them, join us as we examine species-specific actions, innovations in research and technology, and programs designed to help communities prevent and manage harmful invasive species.
Coming up at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 25, is “Why Spotted Lanternfly?” focusing on the threat posed by one of the newest invasive pests on Michigan’s watch list. Learn about how Michigan works in concert with other states and the federal government to determine which species are real threats and to prepare for their potential arrival.
“Not in MI Waters” at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 20, dives into the world of technicians and biologists responding to new aquatic invasive plant detections. Find out how they are using the science of early detection and response to control European frog-bit, parrot feather and other recently introduced species. In case you missed them, recordings of previous NotMISpecies webinars, including grass carp management, aquatic invasive species prevention, hemlock woolly adegid field operations and red swamp crayfish management are available for viewing at Michigan.gov/EGLEEvents.