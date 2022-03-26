CPL class to be offered by Fin & Feather Club
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a Concealed Pistol License Class on April 8 and 9 at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse.
The cost is $100 for non-members and $50 for club members. The class runs from 6-9:30 p.m., April 8, and all day on April 9. You must register with Jim at 231-907-8330 in order to take the class.
2022 fishing license season begins April 1; Underwater spearfishing licenses available
For anglers eager to hit the water, a reminder that Michigan’s new license season – the 2022 fishing license season – starts Friday, April 1. Licenses for the 2022 season are valid through March 31, 2023, and can be purchased at www.michigan.gov/dnrlicenses. Anyone buying a fishing license online will have the opportunity to sign up for auto-renewal through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources eLicense system.
Last month, the DNR announced upcoming regulation changes adopted by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission. One notable change is the expansion of underwater spearfishing opportunities that will now include the chance to harvest additional species.
Starting April 1, underwater spearfishing for walleye, northern pike and lake trout has been added for Lake Michigan (waters south of the southernmost pier at Grand Haven) and Lake Huron (waters south of the southernmost pier of the Thunder Bay River, extending south to the mouth of the St. Clair River [Fort Gratiot Light]).
This opportunity requires a new underwater spearfishing license along with monthly effort and harvest reporting requirements. The underwater spearfishing license is complimentary, unless a DNR Sportcard is needed, and will be available only online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses. See page 16 of the 2022 fishing guide (available on the DNR guides and digests page) for more on this spearfishing opportunity. Everyone planning to fish is encouraged to periodically review the digital version of the fishing guide for regulation updates throughout the 2022 fishing season. For tips on getting started, choosing locations, targeting different species and other “how to” information, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing.
Questions? Contact the DNR Fisheries Division main line at 517-284-5830 and select option 4.
DNR collecting walleye eggs on Muskegon River this spring
Muskegon River anglers should be on the lookout for Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel collecting walleye eggs below Croton Dam this spring.
Walleye will be collected with electrofishing boats starting as early as the week of March 20 and concluding by April 14.
The date these collections begin will depend on water temperatures, the presence of ripe fish and other factors. It is anticipated most work will be completed from the last week of March through the first week of April. Five days of electrofishing are planned, with four of those being egg-take days.
“This adult population consists of mostly stocked fish,” said Ed Pearce, DNR fisheries technician supervisor who coordinates the egg take. “The Muskegon River has the largest run of walleye in the Lake Michigan watershed south of Green Bay.”
Electrofish sampling usually begins at Croton Dam each day at about 8:30 a.m. and proceeds downstream to the Pine Street access site. If more eggs are needed, additional collections may occur downstream to the Thornapple Street access site.
Anglers who wish to avoid the walleye collection activities should fish downstream of the Pine Street access site. The DNR asks everyone to use caution when fishing near the electrofishing boats, and those wading will be asked to exit the water when a boat approaches and during electrofishing work.
The DNR also asks the public to not gather at egg collection to allow DNR staff to maintain effective social distancing and to safely and efficiently collect eggs. The DNR appreciates cooperation during this critical egg-take operation.
The DNR plans to collect approximately 24 million walleye eggs from the Muskegon River this year, which will result in fry (fish that have just hatched) for transfer to rearing ponds and direct fry plants throughout the Lower Peninsula. Walleye fry transferred to ponds will be raised to fingerling size (approximately 1.5 to 2.5 inches) and stocked in late spring or early summer in lakes and rivers throughout the Lower Peninsula. Lake Michigan and many inland lake walleye populations in the Lower Peninsula depend on the fingerlings produced from Muskegon River eggs.
The size of the walleye spawning run in the Muskegon River is about 40,000 to 50,000 fish each year. DNR crews will strip milt (sperm) and eggs from approximately 350 adult fish, which will be returned to the river – except for 60, which will be sent to Michigan State University for fish health testing.
Learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries at Michigan.gov/Fishing.