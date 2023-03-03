Outdoor Skills Academy in Cadillac offers classes
Whether it’s getting started with a new outdoor pursuit or brushing up on skills and learning tips and tricks from the pros, the DNR Outdoor Skills Academy can help. The last installment of this winter’s Hard Water School – a two-day class focusing on ice fishing techniques for panfish, walleye and pike – is set for March 4-5 in Cadillac. Learn to weave a pair of traditional wooden snowshoes at the snowshoe making class at Ludington State Park March 11-12. Get strategies and techniques for chasing Michigan’s “chrome torpedoes” during the steelhead fishing clinic March 18-19, and get ready for spring turkey season with the turkey hunting clinic March 25 – both those classes will be held in Cadillac. And don’t forget to sign up for the April 1 maple syrup clinic, in Cadillac. See a full schedule of classes at www.michigan.gov/outdoorskills.
Plan now for spring tree planting
Whether you want to provide dazzling fall color, attract backyard wildlife or benefit pollinators like bees and butterflies, picking the right trees for spring planting involves preparation.
Important questions to ask when selecting the perfect tree for your space are:
Will it thrive in your area’s growing zone?
Does it have specific water, light or soil needs that your site can support?
How big will it grow? Will roots or branches interfere with building foundations or power lines?
Is it native or non-native? A healthy mix of native trees provides the most benefits to insects and wildlife. Trees can be purchased from Michigan conservation district tree sales (search by individual district), seedling nurseries, the Arbor Day Foundation and local retail and wholesale vendors. When spring weather returns and you are ready to get a shovel in the dirt, make sure to call 811 or visit MISS DIG online first. Pros will mark utility lines for free so you can avoid making costly mistakes.
Visit www.michigan.gov/mitrees to learn more about our pledge to plant 50 million trees by 2030. See where the DNR and your neighbors have planted trees and add your own to the statewide map. For tree planting and care information, visit our Urban and Community Forestry webpage at www.michigan.gov/ucf.
Summer (lake) lovin’ – help monitor water quality, fish habitat
Are you looking for a summer volunteer opportunity that allows you to spend time on your favorite Michigan lake? Look no further than the MiCorps Cooperative Lakes Monitoring Program. For 50 years, program volunteers have collected valuable data on water quality and fish habitat in lakes statewide – information used by local communities, researchers and state agencies like the DNR to better protect and manage Michigan’s 11,000 inland lakes and the fish and wildlife that rely on them. This community science opportunity gives you an inside look into what’s happening in your favorite lake. As part of this program, you’ll receive detailed instructions, training and equipment to collect this valuable data.
You choose which lake to sample and which measurements to take. You can collect data on water quality (water clarity, nutrients, dissolved oxygen and algae), invasive species, native plants and shoreline conditions.
There is a small fee to cover the costs of supplies and analyzing samples, but volunteers often can collaborate with local lake associations or other organizations to help pay for these costs.
Want to show your lakes some love? Visit the CLMP enrollment webpage for more information or contact Erick Elgin (MSU Extension) at 231-928-1053 or Joe Nohner (DNR) at 517-599-6825.
The MiCorps Clean Lakes Monitoring Program is sponsored by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and is administered in partnership with MSU Extension, the Michigan Lakes and Streams Association and the Huron River Watershed Council.