Ice shanty removal dates begin this weekend
for portions of Lower Peninsula
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching — starting with Lake St. Clair this Sunday — and to always use extreme caution when on the ice. Regardless of the set removal dates, changing ice conditions could require the removal of fishing shanties before those dates. This is a possibility every year, because all shanties must be removed once ice can no longer safely support them.
Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.
Shanties in the northern Lower Peninsula must be removed by midnight Tuesday, March 15. Those counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Bay, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Iosco, Isabella, Kalkaska, Lake, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montmorency, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Campground/harbor fans: Help shape visitor experience as volunteer hosts
For anyone who loves spending time in Michigan state parks and harbors, serving as a campground or harbor host just might be the perfect gig. Right now, the DNR is accepting applications for people to serve as volunteer hosts in their favorite state parks, and some state forest campgrounds and harbors, too. Volunteer hosts enjoy waived camping or slip fees, in exchange for 30 hours of service per week, handling things like:
• Helping people find their campsites and answering visitor questions.
• Planning campground activities, such as coffee hours or games and crafts for kids.
• Performing light maintenance duties.
“These volunteer positions are a great match for people who love our special outdoor places and who want to help shape the visitor experience,” said Michelle O’Kelly, fund and resource development specialist with DNR Parks and Recreation. “We have many volunteers who come back year after year, but we’re always eager to welcome new faces to the program!”
Campground and harbor host openings and applications – as well as opportunities for volunteers at the Hartwick Pines memorial building and lighthouse keepers at Tawas Point – are available at www.michigan.gov/dnrhosts.
Questions? Contact Michelle O’Kelly at 517-881-5884.