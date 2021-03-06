2021 deer season regulation changes
Deer Management Unit-specific antlerless deer licenses have been replaced with a universal antlerless license that can be used across multiple DMUs by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Antlerless licenses may now be purchased without an application in the Lower Peninsula and portions of the south-central Upper Peninsula that have DMUs open to antlerless deer hunting. Licenses may be used on public or private land.
In the mid-zone Upper Peninsula DMUs that are open to antlerless deer hunting, a deer hunting access permit must accompany the universal antlerless license. The deer hunting access permit, intended to limit participation where the population can be sensitive to harsh winter weather, will be available through a drawing.
The northernmost DMUs of the U.P. are closed to antlerless deer hunting in all seasons.
Archery hunters in portions of the Upper Peninsula may pursue antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses. DMUs 127, 066, 131, 042, 031, 007 and 048 will be closed to antlerless harvest during the archery seasons.
The expanded urban archery season through Jan. 31 is now permanent in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Upper Peninsula supplemental and recreational deer feeding regulations have changed, including:
• A permit is no longer required for supplemental feeding in the Upper Peninsula.
• Supplemental feeding can occur Jan. 1 to May 15.
• Recreational or supplemental feeding is prohibited if a location is deemed to be a safety hazard.
• All recreational feed must be given in increments of only 2 gallons per calendar day and only 2 gallons at any one time.
The 2021 deer hunting regulations will be printed in the 2021 Hunting Digest, which is expected to be finalized in late spring and available at license agent locations and online at www.michigan.gov/dnrdigests around July 1.
Listen for frogs, toads this spring
You can help track frog and toad population trends in Michigan by listening for their calls this spring. Data is collected throughout the state, and anyone who is interested is welcome to participate. Frog and toad survey data collection takes place April through July.
Find the survey instructions and route description form, along with calls and other information, on our the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Frogs and Toads page.
Email dnr-frogsurvey@michigan.gov with your survey route or questions. New survey routes should be submitted by April for approval. Survey routes should include 10 different stops that will be surveyed three times during the survey period.