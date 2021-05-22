Fin & Feather hosting Shotgun Shooting Class
The Fin and Feather Club is sponsoring a Shotgun Shooting Class at 5:30 p.m., May 25, at the skeet range. Participants are asked to bring a shotgun, a box of No. 8 or 9 shells, and eye and hearing protection. The instructors for the course will be Bruce Krieger (757-2279) and Dan Englehardt (231-510-1003). There is no charge for the class. For more information call the instructor.
Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class June 4
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on the evening of Friday, June 4 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Saturday, June 5 in the clubhouse.
The cost of the class is $50 for members or $100 for non-members. You must be registered to take the class. The class fills up quickly, so Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to sign up.
Registration for DNR bear, elk hunt waiting list open through July 10
The Bear and Elk Hunt Transfer Program allows hunters who are successfully drawn for a bear or elk license to transfer their drawing success to an eligible person they know, or to an individual on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources hunt waiting list.
Those eligible to receive a hunt through the transfer program are:
• Youth hunters, up to 16 years of age, who applied for the current-year bear and elk drawings and were not selected for a license.
• Any person who has been diagnosed with an advanced illness. An application for a license in the current-year drawing is not required. Advanced Illness is defined by the Public Health Code and requires a Physician Certification of Advanced Illness.
Complete the Registration for Bear and Elk Hunt Waiting List form by July 10 to be entered to receive a donated hunt in 2021.
The application periods for bear and elk are open now through June 1. Applications for a license, preference point or chance are $5 and can be purchased at license retailers or online at eLicense.