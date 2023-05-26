Going up north? Staying home? Keep fire danger in mind either way this weekend
Fire danger is elevated across the state, so keep fire safety in mind whether your weekend plans including heading up north, doing yard work or hitting the trails.
“Whether you’re traveling north or not, conditions are dry in much of the state. Be careful with fire, ORVs and outdoor equipment and take precautions to keep yourself and others safe,” said Don Klingler, resource protection manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Fire danger is high or very high statewide, with pockets of extreme risk across the northern Lower Peninsula.
Even if the landscape looks green, vegetation still can be dry, said Keith Murphy, a DNR fire management specialist based in the Upper Peninsula.
“Due to the low relative humidity, needle moisture in pines and lack of good rainfall, certain areas of the Upper Peninsula can definitely burn,” he said. Several of Michigan’s largest wildfires in the past have started during the last two weeks in May.
Yard waste burning is top cause of fire in Michigan
Most wildfires are caused by people, and in Michigan, yard waste burning is the top offender. If a backyard fire gets away from you, call 911 immediately.
“People get out there and don’t realize how fast a fire can take off, especially if there is any breeze that can carry an ember,” Klingler said.
Check www.michigan.gov/burnpermit before you start your fire to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning. In southern Lower Peninsula communities, consult local fire authorities.
Always keep fire safety in mind
Use these tips to keep your outdoor activities fire safe:
• Keep a hose or other water source nearby when burning.
• Prevent sparks. Keep trailer chains from dragging when you’re on the road; don’t park hot equipment on dry grass.
• Contain your campfire or bonfire in a pit or ring and make sure you put it out thoroughly before leaving for the night. Douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again.
• Never leave any fire, including hot coals, unattended.
• Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.
It’s illegal to burn plastic, hazardous materials, foam or other household trash. This can release dangerous chemicals into the air, causing harm to you or others. Dispose of these materials properly.
You can use a burn barrel with a screen on top to burn paper, leaves and natural materials.
More fire safety information is available at www.michigan.gov/firemanagement.
Since the beginning of fire season in March, DNR wildland firefighters have fought more than 124 fires covering nearly 700 acres.