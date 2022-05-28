Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range. Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, eye and ear protection. For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license class on June 3-4 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road.
Registration is necessary. The time on June 3 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and the class will last all day on June 4. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
Licenses, kill tags for 2022 available for fur harvesters
Fur harvester licenses for 2022 are now available for purchase. To purchase a fur harvester license, a valid Michigan base license is needed. You can purchase 2022 base and fur harvester licenses online at www.michigan.gov/dnrlicenses or in person at any agent that sells Michigan licenses. Residents with a fur harvester license who intend to harvest bobcat, otter, fisher or marten must request free kill tags for these species.Kill tags are available May 1 and through the last day of the trapping season for fisher, marten and otter. Bobcat kill tags are available May 1 through Oct. 24.
Clean Boats Clean Waters program seeking summer mobile boat wash crew
The public is being asked to help protect Michigan waters from invasive species by teaching boaters about invasive species and how to keep their boats and gear free of hitchhikers. Through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Forest Service and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Michigan State University is leading a multi-year program to teach boaters how to reduce this risk by properly inspecting and cleaning their equipment.Interested? Apply now at Careers.MSU.edu for job 765752.