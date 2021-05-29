Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class June 4
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a CPL Class on the evening of Friday, June 4 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all-day Saturday, June 5 in the clubhouse.
The cost of the class is $50 for members or $100 for non-members. You must be registered to take the class.
The class fills up quickly, so Call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330 to sign up.
Citizens Sportsmen’s Club hosting fishing tournament
The Citizens Sportsmen’s Club of Fountain is hosting a summer fishing tournament from 7 to 11 a.m., June 12.
The tournament has a $10 entry fee per person, and those who are 16 and younger are free. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
The contest is open to lakes in Sherman, Sheridan and Free Soil townships. All fish must be measured and recorded by 5:45 p.m. with trophies being awarded at 6 p.m.
There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle and sack lunches will be available for purchase at $4 each.
The club’s address is 5586 E. Fountain Road.
MDHHS recommends
avoiding foam
on lakes, rivers
As the summer months approach, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is issuing its annual recommendation that Michiganders should avoid contact with foam they may see on Michigan waterbodies such as lakes, rivers and streams.
The foam may have unknown chemicals or bacteria in it, so it is recommended to avoid contact. Foam can form on any waterbody, but foam on some waterbodies may have high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS-containing foam tends to be bright white in color, is often lightweight and may pile up like shaving cream on shorelines or blow onto beaches.
Naturally occurring foam without PFAS tends to pile up in bays, eddies or at river barriers such as dams. Naturally occurring foam is typically off-white and/or brown in color and often has an earthy or fishy scent.