Fin & Feather Club plans skeet, shotgun shooting class in June
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County is sponsoring a skeet and shotgun shooting class at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at the skeet range.
Bring a shotgun, a 7 1/2- to 9-shot box of shells, and eye and ear protection.
For more information, call Bruce Krieger at (231) 357-4598 or Dan Englehart at (231) 510-1003.
There is no charge for this class.
Clean Boats Clean Waters program seeking summer mobile boat wash crew
The public is being asked to help protect Michigan waters from invasive species by teaching boaters about invasive species and how to keep their boats and gear free of hitchhikers.
Through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Forest Service and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Michigan State University is leading a multi-year program to teach boaters how to reduce this risk by properly inspecting and cleaning their equipment.
Interested? Apply now at Careers.MSU.edu for job 765752.
Natural Resources
Commission to meet May 12 in Benzie County; draft agenda available online
The draft agenda for the May 12 meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission has been posted to the NRC website at www.Michigan.gov/NRC.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Hudson Bay Room at the Crystal Mountain resort, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, in Thompsonville. Before the meeting, people are welcome to join a “Coffee with the Commissioners” session, starting at 8 a.m. in the Arctic Bay Room.
Purchase Michigan ORV license, trail permit
Whether winding through the woods, going the distance or sharing the outdoors with friends and family, it’s time to set to prepare for 365 days of off-road adventure. ORV license and trail permits are valid for one year, which begins April 1 and ends March 31 of the following year.
Permits allow access to 4,000 miles of state-designated ORV trails and scramble areas, eligible county/national forest roads, state forest roads (open to ORV use) and more. They can be bought online at https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/things-to-do/orv-riding/permits-and-requirements?utm_campaign=orv+permit+22&utm_medium=mkt+email+&utm_source=govdelivery